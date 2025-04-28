Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's death unleashes wave of questions, fueling speculation

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent Jeffrey Epstein accusers, died by suicide at her home in Australia on Thursday, according to her family.

Giuffre's untimely demise sparked many unanswered questions and fueled speculation, even from her lawyer, who questioned the reported cause of death.

On March 30, Giuffre made headlines when she posted on social media that she had been hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a school bus.

The 41-year-old claimed that doctors had told her she had only days to live.

'When lies catch up to you, there's no way out.'

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she wrote. "I've gone into kidney renal failure. They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology."

Giuffre assured her followers that she was "ready to go," requesting only to see her children a final time.

However, she was accused of exaggerating the severity of the collision. The bus driver reportedly said Giuffre had "blown it out of proportion." He and police described the incident as a "minor" collision with no reported injuries.

Giuffre also claimed that her husband of 22 years, Robert, with whom she shared three children, had physically abused her.

In early April, Giuffre told People, "I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband's latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent."

Her husband's attorney stated, "Unfortunately, as the issues you raise are before the Courts in Australia, both he and anyone associated with the case including Ms Giuffe or her agents are prohibited from discussing or utilising the media. Therefore, there is no comment."

Her husband reportedly secured a restraining order against her in January, claiming she had become violent with him. She was accused of violating the order by texting him in February.

Despite claiming that recent physical trauma had put her on her deathbed, Giuffre was reportedly released from the hospital nearly a week later.

According to Giuffre's family, she took her own life on Thursday "after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

While her death is still being investigated, authorities reported that "early indication is the death is not suspicious."

Giuffre's lawyer, Karrie Louden, questioned Giuffre's cause of death.

Louden told the Sun, "She was in a lot of pain, but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that."

"When I got the phone call, I was like, 'Are you joking?' Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering," Louden said.

According to the news outlet, Giuffre overdosed on medication.

Louden questioned whether her suicide was intentional or accidental.

"We've got big question marks over it," she said. "There's suicide and then there's misadventure."

"I didn't see her in the room. I wasn't in there. The family said what the family has said, but I'm not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental," Louden added.

'I am making it [publicly] known that in no way, shape or form am I [suicidal].'

Giuffre had previously claimed Epstein had forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was only 16 years old. Both Epstein and Prince Andrew denied the allegations.

In 2021, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew, and the two reached an out-of-court settlement the following year, which some reports indicate was roughly $12 million.

Giuffre's lawyer in that case, David Boies, stated Prince Andrew should "say sorry and come clean" following her death.

"I'd like to have him say he's sorry," Boies said. "Even if he doesn't remember what happened."

"I think he needs to recognize that he had, clearly, had sex with young girls with Jeffery Epstein," he added.

Andrew previously released a statement amid Giuffre's accusations.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the statement read. "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."

Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend, responded to Giuffre's death with some harsh words.

"When lies catch up to you, there's no way out," she remarked.

Hervey appeared to walk back her comment, which some slammed as "cruel," "vile," and "despicable."

She wrote, "I have taken the decision to pause my posts on Virginia Giuffre at this time."

"Irrespective of the circumstances, suicide in anyone at any time is tragic, and in a young mother who has children, even more so," Hervey added.

A 2019 social media post from Giuffre resurfaced following her death.

She wrote, “I am making it [publicly] known that in no way, shape or form am I [suicidal]. I have made this known to my therapist and GP — if something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted].”

Giuffre’s father called for authorities to investigate his daughter’s death.