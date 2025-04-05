Bus crash or big lie? Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s wild tale unraveled

Virginia Giuffre is not only an Australian-American advocate for sex trafficking victims but a survivor of sex trafficking at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

Now, she’s made headlines again after claiming to have been hit by a school bus at 110 km/hr in Western Australia, leaving her with kidney failure and told by doctors that she had four days to live.

Her claims were written in a dramatic Instagram post that featured a photo of her bruised face as she was lying in a hospital bed.

“I won’t bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre wrote in the post.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she finished.

Since the post, she has now claimed via a family spokesperson that the Instagram post had been mistakenly posted to her public Instagram and was meant to be on her private Facebook page.

The bus driver has since come out to say the accident was blown out of proportion and that it was a “minor collision.” West Australian police have also confirmed there were “no reported injuries” following the incident.

Giueffre’s claims have understandably ignited a firestorm online.

“She said she had four days to live, people started all this speculation online, all kinds of conspiracies, ‘It was a CIA hit, it was an FBI hit, Clinton hit, Jeffrey Esptein’s still alive and he tried to kill her,’” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, skeptical of Giuffre’s story.

“That was a pretty sloppy hit if you just left it alone like that,” he adds.

