Brewer fantasizes about Trump's death AGAIN — and even Wisconsin Democrats are appalled

Kirk Bangstad, the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company in Wisconsin and the treasurer of a federal super PAC of the same name, is among the American leftists who apparently savor news of violence against conservatives and other Americans with opposing political views.

Bangstad rushed, for instance, to state, "F**k Charlie Kirk," immediately after the Turning Point USA founder's assassination at Utah Valley University, then wrote weeks later, "May his soul never find peace."

Beyond relishing in Kirk's demise, Bangstad — a twice-failed Democratic political candidate who was ordered to pay a six-figure sum for defamation in 2023 and was charged with harassment last year — vowed in an alarming message posted in January to give fellow travelers "free beer, all day long, the day he dies."

Though the post did not mention President Donald Trump by name, Bangstad's remarks to reporters and subsequent posts made clear he was referring to Trump, whom he unsuccessfully attempted to block from the 2024 presidential ballot in Wisconsin.

In the post — made after Bangstad circulated a wanted poster for a federal agent, called for "regime change" in the U.S., and stated that "it's just a matter of time" before "every ICE agent will face justice" — the brewer insinuated Trump's death was imminent, writing, "Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we'll make good on that promise."

While Wisconsin Democrats were virtually silent about Bangstad's extremist content earlier this year — content that the U.S. Secret Service previously told Blaze News was on the agency's radar — they piped up after the brewer wrote the following last weekend after yet another attempt on Trump's life, this time at the White House Correspondents' Dinner:

Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a a [sic] positive news cycle. We'll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens.

A spokesman for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — whose female reporter Bangstad has tasked his followers with hounding — that the radical brewer's "rhetoric is completely unacceptable and should be retracted immediately."

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"We're not afraid to call out this sort of inappropriate behavior no matter where it comes from — our GOP colleagues should learn to do the same," said state Democratic Party spokesman Phil Shulman.

"I denounce those who had any reaction to last night's shooting other than outrage at the state of political violence in our country," said former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is presently running as a Democrat for governor. "It's completely unacceptable, and I am thankful for the actions of law enforcement who acted swiftly and bravely to keep everyone safe."

A campaign spokeswoman for Democratic state Rep. Francesca Hong, who is also running for governor, told the Journal Sentinel that Bangstad's post "is intentionally inflammatory and a symptom of the normalization of political violence."

Missy Hughes, another Democratic candidate in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, stated, "Such vile rhetoric is completely unacceptable and must be universally condemned."

Even a former underling has turned against the brewer.

Rebecca Cooke, a Democrat running in Wisconsin for the U.S. Congress who worked for Bangstad during his failed 2016 congressional campaign, said, "This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable — showcasing just how broken our political system is."

The criticism by fellow travelers appears to have broken Bangstad's thin skin.

The brewer, who has apparently been selling voodoo dolls bearing the faces of Trump administration officials and "I wish it was free beer day" T-shirts, wrote on Facebook, "Leave it to the Corporate Dems and politically naive Democratic gubernatorial candidates to take the bait and condemn 'political violence' or 'politically violent rhetoric' after the 3rd questionably/arguable fake assassination attempt against Trump."

"Aggression and accusation is the MO of Trump and MAGA," Bangstad wrote. "Flat-footed answers and retreat is unfortunately the MO of Corporate Dems and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Time to flip the scrip [sic] and for Democratic leaders and journalists to force Trump and his regime to prove they're not lying before covering a story about political violence and yet another 'would-be assassination attempt.'"

After claiming that his assertion that leftists need to "work on their marksmanship" was "hyperbole," Bangstad wrote in a post on Tuesday, "The day 'he' dies will do a LOT to end that suffering. Sure, JD Vance will bring with him a more intelligent treachery to the world stage if Trump passes — but when the symbol of American weakness, ignorance, and bigotry finally breathes his last breath — the entire world will be able to breathe a little easier."

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