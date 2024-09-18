Nearly 3 in 10 Democrats polled say it 'would be better if Trump had been killed'

A damning new poll revealed Wednesday that nearly one in three Democrats would have preferred to see Kamala Harris' political opponent gunned down in cold blood on Sunday.

Scott Rasmussen's RMG Research conducted an online survey of 1,000 registered voters for the Napolitan News Service earlier this week to gauge the public's response to the latest known attempt on the life of President Donald Trump.

The super-majority of respondents indicated they were paying somewhat or very close attention to the latest news about the second assassination attempt against Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

When asked whether U.S. government agencies were involved in the murder plot, 37% of respondents said it was very or somewhat likely.

Thirty-four percent of respondents figured the Democratic Party or the Harris campaign were involved; 33% suggested foreign governments were involved; and 33% suggested that Trump himself or his campaign orchestrated the elaborate attempt to have a Democratic donor allegedly wait in ambush for 12 hours with a high-powered rifle.

A majority of respondents (54%) suggested Trump had "used overheated language that might encourage some people to act violently"; 35% blamed CNN and MSNBC; and 33% suggested Harris was an inciter.

However, when asked which one played a role in specifically encouraging the assassination attempts on Trump, 45% of respondents blamed anti-Trump rhetoric; 41% blamed the media; 30% blamed the victim's campaign; 25% blamed Harris' campaign; and 18% attributed the attempts to other reasons.

The question with the most staggering results was: "While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, would America be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend?"

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said no, and 14% said they were not sure.

Seventeen percent of respondents said it would have been better for Trump to have been slaughtered on the green.

'These numbers suggest that the phase of getting worse is clearly upon us.'

The Napolitan News Service highlighted that a staggering 28% of Democrats had answered "yes."

Only 47% of Democratic respondents indicated America would not benefit from the assassination of the Republican candidate for president; 25% said they weren't sure.

Scott Rasmussen said, "It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered."

Rasmussen appears to have been referencing the Democrat talking point recycled ad nauseam in recent years regarding the supposed threat Trump poses to democracy.

Harris, President Joe Biden, the Democratic National Committee, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are among the many Democrats who have called Trump a "threat to our democracy" while their allies worked to silence the Republican, throw him in prison, and strike his name from the ballot.

When broken down by race, it appears Hispanic respondents disproportionately would like to have seen Trump murdered: 30% of Hispanics answered yes whereas only 14% of whites and 19% of blacks voiced support for the political assassination.

"I continue to believe that America's best days are still to come," Rasmussen said. "However, for years I've been saying that things will get worse before they get better. These numbers suggest that the phase of getting worse is clearly upon us."

While things may be getting worse, Democrats indicated years ago they were already primed for nightmarish extremes.

Whereas Democrats are now disproportionately expressing support for the murder of Trump, during the pandemic, they were disproportionately signaling support for the imprisonment of the unvaccinated and the confiscation of their children.

In a Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of 1,016 likely voters conducted in January 2022, pollsters asked, "Would you strongly favor, somewhat favor, somewhat oppose or strongly oppose a proposal to limit the spread of the coronavirus by having federal or state governments require that citizens temporarily live in designated facilities or locations if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine?"

Whereas 71% of all voters — and 84% of Republicans — signaled opposition to throwing the unvaccinated in quarantine camps, 45% of Democrats said they strongly or somewhat favored the proposal.

According to the same poll, 48% of Democrats supported federal or sate governments fining or imprisoning Americans who questioned the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines on social media, TV, radio, or in digital publications.

Whereas 80% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly opposed the proposal of taking children away from parents who refuse to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, 29% of Democrats signaled support for breaking up such families.

