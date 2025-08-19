Democratic governor hands tax dollars to illegal aliens for college tuition while state drowns in debt

A Democratic governor signed new legislation on Friday that will require American taxpayers to cover student financial aid for illegal aliens.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker backed Democratic legislators' House Bill 460, which supports "equitable eligibility for financial aid and benefits."

'It's absolutely shameful.'

The bill reads, "A student who is an Illinois resident and who is not otherwise eligible for federal financial aid, including, but not limited to, a transgender student who is disqualified for failure to register for selective service or a noncitizen student who has not obtained lawful permanent residence, shall be eligible for State financial aid and benefits."

Illinois House Republicans accused Pritzker of "roll[ing] out the welcome mat," noting that he has also previously supported health care benefits and driver's licenses for illegal aliens.

"Why would we prioritize the needs of non-citizens over legal Illinois residents?" the legislators questioned.

US Representative Mary Miller (R-Ill.). Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) called Pritzker's move a "slap in the face to hardworking Illinois families and students."

"Our state is drowning in debt, yet JB Pritzker is determined to drain even more taxpayer dollars to reward illegals. It's absolutely shameful," she said.

Miller noted that the state is "on track to spend $2.5 BILLION on illegals this year and faces a $3.2 BILLION deficit."

State Sen. Celina Villanueva (D), one of the bill's sponsors, celebrated its signing.

"If you live in Illinois and are pursuing higher education, you should have access to the same opportunities as your peers," Villanueva said. "This law is about making sure no student is left behind because of where they were born."

"Too many students have faced closed doors and confusing guidance simply because of their background," she continued. "Illinois invests in all of our students, and we're committed to helping them succeed."

The bill goes into effect on January 1, 2026.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Pritzker also recently stirred up controversy when he signed a bill late last month requiring yearly mental health screenings for public school students from third through 12th grade beginning with the 2027-2028 school year. Illinois is the first state to pass such a law.

The governor called it "a national first worth celebrating."

Pritzker stated, "Access to mental health care — especially for children — is too often overlooked or ignored."

Last week, Miller reintroduced the Parents Opt-In Protection Act, a bill aimed at countering the mental health legislation. Miller's bill would protect parental rights by requiring written consent before any school survey concerning sensitive personal information.

"J.B. Pritzker's plan to impose invasive 'mental health screenings' on kids, forcing parents to jump through hoops to opt out, is ridiculous and unacceptable," Miller said. "My bill will put parents back in charge by requiring written consent before these screenings happen."