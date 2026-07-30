After BLM activist threatens him, James Talarico suddenly discovers reparations are part of his ‘faith tradition’

Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico continues giving Texans more and more reasons to vote against him in November. Not only does the progressive seminarian tout Christianity while supporting radical positions on abortion and transgenderism, but it appears he might be coming out in favor of race-based reparations now.

On this episode of “Come and Take It,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales exposes what she believes is Talarico’s radical agenda to bring anti-white policies to Texas.

After Talarico beat out fellow radical Democrat Jasmine Crockett back in March, Sara believes he’s been scheming to win over her voters, who she argues “voted for [Crockett] because she was black.”

But there’s one little problem: Talarico is a white man — the primary target of left-wing grievance politics.

“[Talarico] has checked all of the radical boxes for all of these other crazy things, but he hasn’t simped hard enough for black people specifically, which apparently angers the black community because you’re supposed to ... go around telling black Texans how you are going to specifically work for them rather than for the good of all people,” Sara says.

She plays a recent video from Talarico’s July 19 town hall in southwest Houston, during which Black Lives Matter Houston activist Kandice Webber ripped into him, threatening, “You stay here, you answer our questions, or you suffer the consequences!” She then made it clear that she was attending the meeting “for my people, not for you.”

In her own social media video, Webber denounced Talarico as another “white moderate” whom her “people” would “undervote.”

“Black Texas voters, we ain’t f**king playing with you. Yeah, that white boy should have stayed where the f**k he was,” she raged.

“As radical as we know that James Talarico is, she calls him a white moderate. Like, that is insanity,” Sara says, accusing the Democratic Party of creating a “Frankenstein” mob so out of control, no level of radicalism could ever satiate it.

But it appears Talarico may be trying to do just that — satiate Crockett’s disgruntled voters.

The day after Webber’s threat, an audience member at Talarico’s town hall in DeSoto, Texas, asked, “Do you support reparations? And would you legislate for an anti-black crime bill?”

“Restoration, repairing past harms, is part of my faith tradition. It’s part of the values I was raised with, and it’s exactly why we need a lot of the policies we’ve been talking about here to invest in black communities, to invest in black Texans — whether it’s tuition relief, whether it’s homeownership grants, whether it is baby bonds to ensure that we are helping to build that generational wealth,” Talarico responded. “We have to correct the injustices of our past.”

“We are seeing the reverberations of slavery in modern-day Texas all over the place, and until we as a society are committed to righting those past wrongs, of restoring our black communities, we’re never going to be able to get this country back on track,” he added.

Sara translates Talarico’s calculated words: “Yes, I support reparations. Yes, I support legislation that puts black people on a pedestal and treats them better than anyone else because someone’s grandparents’ grandparents’ grandparents were mistreated a long time ago.”

She highlights the objective racism in his propositions.

“Tuition relief, aka free college, but for blacks only. White people, no thank you. Homeownership grants? Blacks only. Whites need not apply. Baby bonds, but only for black babies. Poor white kids? Sorry, you’re out of luck. You got the wrong skin color,” she fumes.

“That is so insanely racist, and yet it is the new policy proposition for James Talarico because he knows it’s his only play for getting the black vote.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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