Robert De Niro denied award over his Trump meltdown in NYC

The National Association of Broadcasters rescinded an award for actor Robert De Niro in the wake of his comments last week against former President Donald Trump outside a New York City courthouse where Trump's Stormy Daniels' trial was taking place, The Hill reported.

De Niro ripped into Trump at a press conference — held on behalf of President Joe Biden's campaign — and said Trump "wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world."

'Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.'

The left-wing actor also said, "If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections? Forget about it. That’s over, that’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave."

After Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 felony counts, De Niro said “justice was served," Deadline reported.

The NAB was to give De Niro its Service to America Award on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., The Hill said.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” an NAB spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet. “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.”



Following the NAB's announcement, De Niro told The Hill, "I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work."

What else?

De Niro had to contend with numerous Trump supporters who mercilessly heckled the actor from before the press conference until well after it was over. Amid the verbal fisticuffs, De Niro's onscreen tough-guy persona emerged as well.

In fact, De Niro got into a heated verbal altercation on the way back to his vehicle after the press conference, as detractors crowded around him and the group of men apparently protecting the actor.

Pro-Trump folks yelled out "wannabe!" and "sell-out!" and "nobody!" and "movies suck!" and "little punk!" NBC News reported.

"You're not going to intimidate!" De Niro yelled back, pointing his index finger. "That's what Trump does, to try to intimidate! ... We are going to fight back! We're trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats! You are gangsters! You are gangsters!"

"You're washed up!" another person hollered at the actor, who clearly had enough by that point and fired off a nifty, "F*** you!" at his adversary.

