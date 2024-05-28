Robert De Niro warns Trump could destroy the world in unhinged Biden campaign presser

The Biden campaign made the questionable decision to host a press conference outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump was on Tuesday morning, but campaign members were not alone.

With the Biden campaign was actor Robert De Niro and police officers Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn. Each was there to speak to the media about the "threat" Trump poses to the United States.

While the Biden campaign spokesman said they were not there because of what was happening inside the courtroom but instead to speak to the assembled media, he went on to say, "The contrast here pretty much writes itself. As we speak, Donald Trump, somewhere fighting for himself, maybe taking a power nap. And we've seen him for weeks and for months, we've seen the ramblings of an unhinged, power-hungry, self-centered man, both here, at Mar-a-Lago, on Truth Social, wherever he may be."

When it was De Niro's turn to speak, he invoked the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and said, like the terrorists who attacked New York City, Trump will destroy the Big Apple, the United States, and possibly the world.

"The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there. This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life. And we started the Tribeca Festival to bring people back. I love this city. I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world," De Niro said.

'If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye.'

"But we vowed we would not allow terrorists ... I owe this city a lot. That’s why it is so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street. He doesn’t belong in my city. I don’t know where he belongs. But he certainly doesn’t belong here. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler ... big shot pretending to be a spokesman, a spokesperson for himself," he continued.

When De Niro started to shower praise on Dunn and Fanone, someone could be heard off camera telling De Niro they had lied under oath about what they did during the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"Who lied under oath?" De Niro asked.

"Those two traitors behind you," the man replied.

"What are you saying?" De Niro pressed.

"They're traitors," the man insisted.

De Niro became exasperated during the exchange and tried to convince the man Dunn and Fanone had fought for the country.

"They stood there and fought, for us! For you!" the actor shouted.

"They didn't fight for me," the man shot back.

"If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections? Forget about it. That’s over, that’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave," De Niro went on to say.

Outside observers noted the poor optics of Biden's campaign hosting a press conference while closing arguments in Trump's trial were taking place, further giving credence that the trial is solely politically motivated.