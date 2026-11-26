By the time you read this, I will be a mother — at least officially.

Unofficially, I have been a mother for more than 18 months, feeding a 14-year-old boy, taking him to soccer practice, and making sure he has finished his homework.

You haven't missed your chance for children.

If you do the math, you'll quickly realize that I did not give birth to this young man. However, he is no less my son. As of this week, even the law says so.

That's right: My husband and I have now adopted our first child.

Some readers may remember that four years ago, I wrote a Thanksgiving article about my long and winding road to marriage. While we're as happy as ever and I remain grateful for God's perfect timing, my husband and I knew when we married that our chances of conceiving at my age were rather remote.

So we hatched a plan.

Months before our wedding, we made the decision that we would build our family in a different way: We would become foster parents. And between my husband's preference for older children and my history as a former high school teacher, we decided to sign up for the oldest age group, which in our home state of Michigan is 12 to 17.

In April 2025, "Jacob" came into our lives, and all of our abstract ideas about parenting a teenager suddenly met the real thing.

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Jacob loves video games, anime, and not doing his weekly chores. He completes classwork but doesn't hand it in, spoils his dinner with junk food, and occasionally forgets to close the refrigerator door.

In short, he's a knucklehead — just like every other boy his age. Or, as a friend remarked when looking at a photo of Jacob, "He looks just like a normal kid."

As I've come to learn firsthand, foster children don't look a certain way or wear special name tags. They are just like normal kids. As a former teacher, I look back and wonder how many foster children I had in my classes and never even knew it.

So if you're over 40 and worrying that you missed your chance to have children, I have great news! There are thousands of kids out there right now who need parents and a family.

Of course, not all of them are available for adoption, and some of them have personal challenges that are beyond what you can manage. My husband and I have taken in children for a short time, knowing full well we would not be able to handle them long-term.

But just because you cannot help every kid does not mean you can't help any kid, and the kids in the system come in all sorts. Jacob, of course, has struggles, but they are mild and can be managed with patience and some support from psychiatrists and therapists.

There are other Jacobs out there who need parents just like you. It's not too late.

Should you take the plunge into foster care and/or adoption, I have a few words of advice.

Be married. If you don't have a spouse, finding one is your first step. Raising kids is a two-person job.

Don't panic if you and your spouse are not always on the same page about every single kid. Women tend to develop emotional bonds more quickly than men.

Be ready to rethink your assumptions. For example, keeping biological siblings in the same placement sounds nice in theory. However, I have found that some children bully their brothers and sisters, making separation a better option for everyone.

Say no. Saying yes to foster care does not mean you have to take in every child. We have refused more placements than we have accepted.

Expect awkwardness. Foster care involves complete strangers living under one roof, sharing bathrooms and trying to establish a sense of normalcy. Awkwardness is inevitable.

Finally, embrace the unexpected joys that come from growing your family. Just a few weeks ago, I sent Jacob a text message that I loved him, and he immediately replied, "ILYT." He occasionally calls me "Mom," mostly in front of his friends.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas 2025, my husband kept dragging me to the back garage to show off the classic dirt bike he had found to give Jacob. Now, he beams with pride that Jacob has learned to shift gears with a clutch and blow past his friends riding e-bikes.

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Best of all has been the response from our extended family. My parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and in-laws all immediately made room for Jacob and treated him as though he had always been there, making Jacob one of us more than any judge or adoption certificate ever could.

Families matter. They are so important that God placed His only begotten Son into an earthly family with a mother and a father. God also knows that far too many of His children today are born into families who can't care for them.

What's more, He may have kept some couples childless so that they would be in a position to foster or adopt. The book of James assures us that, in God's eyes, "pure and undefiled" religion involves caring for orphans.

In other words, you haven't missed your chance for children, no matter your circumstances. God may have had something else in mind for you all along. As Mordecai suggests to Queen Esther, you may have "come to the kingdom for such a time as this."

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