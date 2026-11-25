Brady Juell — police chief of Savage, Minnesota — said in a press conference Friday that some of his officers were receiving counseling after responding to a gut-wrenching call from a 33-year-old woman about her young children, WCCO-TV reported.

Awo Abdikarin Duale allegedly called 911 last Wednesday morning and admitted to shooting to death her children, ages 3 and 5 years old, the station said.

'You get pretty hardened, but when you get a situation like this with dead children, especially murdered children, it cuts to the bone.'

Duale told police she had a firearm and that the children were not breathing, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Scott County District Court.

Shortly after the shooting Duale allegedly called a family member and said the children were dead and then noted, "I killed them," and then hung up, WCCO reported, adding that Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said the family member was the woman's mother.

Police said they found the children with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the residence, the station said, adding that Duale was immediately taken into custody. Police also found a handgun in the apartment.

Hocevar said in a press conference Friday that the highest charge he could file against Duale without a grand jury was second-degree intentional murder, WCCO reported, adding that Hocevar said additional charges could be filed pending the investigation.

"You get pretty hardened, but when you get a situation like this with dead children, especially murdered children, it cuts to the bone," Hocevar said, according to the station.

He also said the state Attorney General's Office was investigating Duale as part of a million dollar fraud scheme, KSTP-TV reported.

"She was potentially going to be charged with $48,000 of fraud from the state of Minnesota," Hocevar noted to KSTP.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office confirmed to KSTP that Duale was a subject of a fraud investigation but offered no other details.

Chief Juell added to WCCO that officers who responded to the call were meeting with counselors and had been placed on wellness leave.

"Our investigators and our officers have children," Juell told WCCO. "They have children about that age."

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Duale is accused of causing each child's death with intent, but without premeditation, police told WCCO.

She's facing the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for each count of murder if convicted, KTSP said, adding that Duale was given a bail of $6 million without conditions or a $1 million bail with conditions.

Police told WCCO the handgun recovered from the apartment had been purchased legally.

A GoFundMe account set up to help with the children's burial costs includes photographs of them.

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