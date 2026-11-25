Race radicals once again prove unwilling to let a tragedy go to waste.

Nolan Wells, a black 18-year-old student at Southwest Mississippi Community College, went missing during a Fourth of July boating trip to Horn Island, off the coast of Mississippi. His body turned up two days later, and the state medical examiner later classified the cause and manner of his death as "undetermined."

'There is not a shred of evidence to support these narratives.'

Despite no evidence of foul play, black identitarians continue to suggest that Wells' death was the result of racism.

Race hustlers rushed to insinuate wrongdoing on the part of three of Wells' white friends.

Al Sharpton, for instance, said, "I don't know what happened. But I got your history of Mississippi. And the history tells me: Black boy goes out with three white kids. Three white kids come back. There's a blurred story on what happened," reported CNN.

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens called for arresting the white friends. "ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!! LIKE YESTERDAY!!" he posted on September 26.

The friends then sued Owens for defamation, reported ESPN. Attorneys for the three friends have alleged that both Sharpton's and Owens' remarks were defamatory.

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District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath condemned such "hateful rhetoric and vile speculation," stating, "What I cannot accept, what I cannot ignore, is that false narratives that Nolan's death was somehow racially motivated and that this is a case of another young black man denied justice by a racist, corrupt system were perpetuated and allowed to spread. There is not a shred of evidence to support these narratives."

After a thorough investigation into the matter, a mixed-race grand jury — which heard from 43 witnesses and weighed evidence, including GPS data and forensic reports — found "no credible evidence to support the public allegations that any persons who rode to or from Horn Island on July 4, 2026, on the Triton, the Palm Beach, or the Tideline [boats] engaged in any criminal conduct related to the death of Mr. Wells."

The grand jury also determined that the public attacks on Wells' white friends and others "are malicious, false, and have no truth in fact or evidence."

Wells' family rejected the grand jury's determination — as did a black student group last week at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The UCLA Afrikan Student Union held a walk-out demonstration on Nov. 17, demanding "justice" for Wells. At least one protester's sign characterized Wells' death as a "lynching," reported the Daily Bruin.

A portion of the "lynching" sign can be seen at the 1:19 mark of the video below.

Footage of the protest shows David Turner III, a UCLA assistant professor of "black life and racial justice," state, "It is a history and legacy of anti-black violence that continues to happen. That is the reason why we have to be out here with signs in the first place, right?"

Black Lives Matter activist Thandiwe Abdullah was also among those to exploit Wells' death and air racial grievances at the protest. She said in a speech, "We are so dehumanized, so dehumanized that the murder of our people, of literal children and babies, seems like a fair tradeoff to a lot of people in this world," according to the Daily Bruin.

On Wednesday, students at Temple University similarly racialized Wells' death, holding signs that read, "No More Jim Crow 2.0," and "Black boys deserve to grow up," reported Temple News.

At the protest, Affiah Sangare, a journalism major, suggested that a black stereotype was used to give cover for foul play.

"They were able to act like a Black boy only drowned," said Sangare, according to Temple News. "They were trying to use the stereotypes of Black people not being able to swim and got away with it in a predominantly white community."

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