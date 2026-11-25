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'Committed' Benjamin Franklin impersonator refuses to break character — even after his assault and battery arrest
November 25, 2026
Timothy Kingman, a Benjamin Franklin impersonator in Boston, drew attention because of how he was dressed during his courtroom appearance this week after his arrest.
A Benjamin Franklin impersonator stayed fully committed to his craft even after his assault and battery arrest this week.
Timothy Kingman, 66, of Beacon Hill, was arrested Monday on two warrants during a police sweep of downtown Boston.
'It takes guts. He's committed. He wears the outfit.'
Police said one of his warrants was for shoplifting, and the other was for assault and battery.
Police said that while on Hanover Street "officers noticed a man dressed head to toe as Benjamin Franklin."
Naturally they recognized the man wasn't "the Founding Father," but rather it was Kingman, whom they subsequently placed under arrest for the outstanding warrants.
Video of the arrest went viral on social media, garnering over 170,000 views.
Kingman was booked at Nashua Street Jail before his arraignment.
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On Tuesday, the Ben Franklin impersonator showed up to his arraignment at Boston Municipal Court — while still in costume, CBS News reported.
"It takes guts. He's committed. He wears the outfit," Kingman's lawyer, Nicholas Santiago, said, according to the news network.
Santiago said Kingman has operated his own business doing tours in Boston for the last six years, according to WBZ-TV, and that Kingman was an electrician for many years and also served in the Coast Guard for eight years.
“He is truly dedicated to service and working, and that’s something he would continue to do if released,” Santiago said.
The main issue at the arraignment was the assault and battery warrant.
More from WBZ:
The police report said the incident, which occurred on March 2, involved a dispute between Kingman and another person who was conducting a tour of the Freedom Trail for a group of students.
The victim told police that Kingman appeared intoxicated, interrupting him and shoving him several times and swinging at him. He then followed and verbally harassed the group, eventually leaving the area only when a security guard at Faneuil Hall intervened.
Kingman's attorney added that the incident involved his client having his phone knocked from his hand, during which he suffered shoulder and thumb injuries that required treatment, WBZ noted, while the alleged victim suffered no injuries.
Santiago said the altercation stemmed from his client’s issues with alcohol, and that he’s been sober ever since, the station said.
Prosecutors wanted to keep the Franklin impersonator in custody on a $500 cash bail, but Kingman ultimately was spared from having to hand over five bills bearing Franklin's likeness, and the judge allowed Kingman's release on personal recognizance.
Kingman is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 13, 2027.
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Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
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