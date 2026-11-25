BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has pivoted from highlighting the systemic abuse of the H-1B visa program to the possible abuse of America's asylum programs.

In a new report, Gonzales focuses on the potentially representative case of an Indian woman who reportedly sought asylum in the U.S. on the basis of a rape narrative that does not appear to stand up to scrutiny.

'There seem to be a lot of changes to this story and a lot of accusations that are easily disproven.'

Dimple Sumariya is a mother of two who has accused her brother-in-law Prashkumar Keshavji Dodhia of rape on at least two occasions. In 2024 — several years after she reportedly recanted her previous rape accusations against Dodhia — Sumariya allegedly went on a family vacation with her brother-in-law and others.

According to a New York Police Department report Gonzales obtained, Sumariya alleged to police that at 10 a.m. July 30, 2024, Dodhia called her to his hotel room "for having sex," ordered Sumariya's daughter to stay out, then proceeded to rape Sumariya.

However, hotel security video Gonzales reviewed shows that at the time the alleged rape was said to have occurred, Sumariya and her daughter apparently were eating breakfast then were joined by Dodhia who remained at the table until 10:42 a.m.

Gonzales further highlighted that in Sumariya's subsequent grand jury testimony, she apparently revised the date of the alleged rape to July 29. The supposed victim also raised eyebrows by claiming in her grand jury testimony that she had a rape kit done when police documentation expressly noted that she "refused to have a rape kit done by hospital medical staff."

The BlazeTV host's skepticism was further heightened by apparent evidence that the "family spent the whole day together at the Intrepid Museum in New York" where they were photographed smiling together.

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Besides her revisionist history, Sumariya helped undermine her credibility by accusing Dodhia of throwing a shoe at her around the time she was recorded on video eating breakfast with the accused.

"There seem to be a lot of changes to this story and a lot of accusations that are easily disproven," Gonzales said. "Since then, Paresh was charged and had his visa revoked so he can no longer come back to the U.S. to defend himself against these horrific claims. Dimple, on the other hand, she got to stay. She applied for asylum for herself and her children and is now living in New York."

According to a Kenyan extradition request issued on Aug. 28, 2025 — which Gonzales reviewed — Sumariya allegedly fabricated the story about Dodhia "in order to obtain U.S. asylum and protection and also to extort money from the complainant."

More than 897,000 defensive asylum applications were filed in fiscal year 2024 and another 831,000 were filed in fiscal year 2025, the Congressional Research Service reported. By the end of fiscal year 2025, more than 2.4 million asylum applications were pending in immigration courts.

"Regardless of whether this case is true or fake, it just shows how flawed the entire system is," Gonzales said. "Anyone can look at this and see it probably needed some extra digging, but instead, millions of asylum seekers are just allowed to make claims that are nearly impossible to verify in the moment, and then allowed to stay."

Gonzales added that "on top of that, they qualify for all kinds of benefits from the government."

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