The uniform comes off. For some veterans, the watch never quite ends.

Long after the deployment, the hardest hour may arrive behind the wheel on a dark highway, at work, or awake in bed when everyone else is sleeping. The silence can become its own adversary. Family and friends may be close by, yet the conversation a veteran needs is sometimes the hardest one to begin.

In an online world overrun by clickbait, rage-bait, spam, spyware, and malware, Coach Jeff is one attempt to make a listening ear more available.

That is the problem broadcaster Rusty Humphries had in mind when he created Coach Jeff, a new AI companion for veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, and their families. Launched on Veterans Day, the program is designed to offer a conversation by voice or text at any hour. Its personality draws on Jeff Pelton, a former Army military policeman who served in Panama during Operation Just Cause and in the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm.

Humphries spent years on talk radio, where conversation was his trade. His particular interest in veterans is personal. He was 3 years old when his father, Army Capt. Gary D. Humphries, was killed in Vietnam in January 1969. He later lost his wife, Kathleen. He knows that grief does not keep office hours and that people who need company do not always know how to ask for it.

Coach Jeff is modeled on the familiar voice of a fellow veteran rather than the formality of an intake interview. The developers say users can talk about work, sports, family, faith, a motorcycle, or the thing that has kept them awake for three nights. The app can remember details from previous conversations, offer guided breathing exercises, and keep trusted friends and family members close at hand through its “battle buddies” feature.

The promise is modest, but not trivial: When someone is reluctant to call a friend at two in the morning, a conversation with an AI companion might be an easier first step. At its best, it could help a person find the words to speak to someone in the flesh. That would be a worthwhile use of technology.

The need for human connection is painfully evident. The Department of Veterans Affairs reported 6,488 veteran deaths by suicide in 2024, an average of 17.7 a day. Those numbers represent people, not a market opportunity. They demand the attention of families, neighbors, veterans’ organizations, clinicians, and a country that has asked so much of its armed forces.

Coach Jeff cannot shoulder all that responsibility. It is an AI system, not a therapist or a crisis service. The company itself directs users in crisis to trusted people and the Veterans Crisis Line. A useful companion should help keep those human connections open, not persuade anyone that he can do without them.

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That is why the best part of the concept may be its invitation to bring others into the conversation. A veteran could use it to break an awkward silence with a spouse, revisit a memory with a friend, or simply get through an ordinary afternoon before picking up the telephone. The technology would serve a purpose if it made the next human conversation easier.

This Thanksgiving, we will thank veterans for their service, gather around tables, and remember those whose seats are empty. Gratitude is appropriate. It is also insufficient if we cannot be bothered to listen when the holiday is over. A phone call, a visit, a ride to an appointment, or an unhurried hour with someone who needs one can accomplish what a patriotic speech cannot.

Abraham Lincoln gave the country a more demanding standard in his second inaugural address: “to care for him who shall have borne the battle.” Ten words, and a promise far larger than any program, public or private.

In an online world overrun by clickbait, rage-bait, spam, spyware, and malware, Coach Jeff is one attempt to make a listening ear more available. We can wish it success without mistaking an AI companion for a person or a product for a cure. The obligation Lincoln described remains ours. The best way to honor those who served is to make sure they do not have to face the quiet alone.