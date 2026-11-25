The connection between Thanksgiving and gratitude may be an obvious one but not necessarily an easy one. When life is hard, feeling thankful can be rather difficult.

But what if gratitude isn't a feeling so much as it is a deliberate choice?

BlazeTV host Glenn Beck believes it is up to individuals to find blessing amid the hardship.

"This week, I've been asking us to count the blessings that we don't see — disasters that never came, the gifts that showed up dressed as pain," he says.

But what about those who have no Thanksgiving table to gather around, no family or money to speak of?

"I don't want this to sound trite. I want you to realize this is true. You're richer than you think, and nobody can take that from you," Glenn says.

"You got another morning that wasn't guaranteed. Tens of thousands of people around the world didn't get another morning today. You did," he continues, "and if you understand what morning means, it's a strange gift. It's a clean page."

This clean page that is a new day, Glenn argues, is an opportunity to grow.

"However badly you blew it yesterday or blew every yesterday in your history, the sun came up anyway and handed you another shot. You can start over today," he says.

For much of human history, such a fresh start was not possible.

"People were born as serfs and they died serfs, and there was no way to get out of it," Glenn says. "We live in a country where a man can go broke at 40 and build something at 50. … Every slave who has ever lived would have traded places with you for that alone."

The power to choose our next move, he says, is a gift most of us don't even realize we have.

"No matter what your circumstance is, no one owns your next decision — not the government, not your boss, not your past, not some owner," he says.

"You can choose to be kind to the next person you meet. You can choose to pick up the phone. You can choose to walk back into church that you haven't set foot into for 20 years. That's real power," he adds.

Another thing we all have the power to do, regardless of our circumstances, is say yes to God's gracious offer of forgiveness, Glenn says.

"You can be forgiven. Whatever you did, it's not bigger than God's mercy," he says.

Even those with nothing, he adds, can give to others.

"You can give even with nothing, especially with nothing. You can give your time. You can give somebody a ride. … You can go sit down with the old widow down the street who's planning on eating Thanksgiving alone," Glenn says. "You don't have to be rich to make somebody else's life richer. You just have to see them."

The other thing we can choose to be blessed by, he says, is how we're "needed" by others.

"There is somebody out [there] who is better off because of you. You may not know it, but it's true — a child who looks for your truck in the driveway, a neighbor whose dog you feed, a co-worker who would quit if you weren't there every day just to make the place bearable," Glenn says. "You might feel invisible, but you are holding up somebody's world the same way the lineman holds up yours."

To hear more of Glenn's Thanksgiving monologue about the power of perspective, watch the video above.

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