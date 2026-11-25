As part of the traditional White House celebration of Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys on Tuesday.

When the time came the president could only address one turkey, named Freedom, because he said the other turkey, named Feathers, ran off into the bushes, according to CBS News.

Trump joked that they turkeys 'will cheer on as the Aggies win games — game after game after game.'

"Freedom, as of this moment, you have a complete and total pardon," Trump said, the news network reported.

Trump added that the turkeys would receive "full, absolute, and unconditional pardon — meaning they will live forever," CBS News noted.

The turkeys have been living the high life in a suite at the historic five-star Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, D.C., the news network said.

Trump joked about the turkeys' names, noting that they are "good, but I've heard better. It's pretty out there," CBS News said.

National Turkey Federation chairwoman Christy Puffenbarger said preparations for the turkey pardon began in February, the news network reported.

The turkeys came from the Rightsell family farm in Fort Sybert, West Virginia. Scott Rightsell told CBS News that he and his wife Becky chose the turkeys for their temperament; then they were trained to become accustomed to loud noises and flashing lights that they would encounter at the White House ceremony.

"This is like the Super Bowl of turkey farmers," Rightsell explained to CBS News.

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Going forward, the turkeys will retire to a climate-controlled home built by Texas A&M's Department of Poultry Science, the news network noted, adding that it even has a front porch and outdoor access. CBS News said six undergraduate students will care for Freedom and Feathers.

In addition, the turkeys also could make an appearance at Friday's football game between Texas A&M and the school's rival team, the University of Texas.

According to the Associated Press, Trump joked that they turkeys "will cheer on as the Aggies win games — game after game after game."

CBS News added that the president said next year's turkey pardon would be held at the new White House ballroom, which Trump said would be the "strongest building ever built in this country." However, the ballroom's construction is being challenged.

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