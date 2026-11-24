You might have heard of “Paris syndrome.” It’s a psychological condition that occurs when Japanese tourists visit Paris and are shocked and dismayed by what they encounter.

These poor Japanese visitors were expecting beautiful architecture and stylish French women sipping espressos. And what they get is ... well ... not that.

Why weren’t there hunting knives? Dudes who have been driving all day love to stare at hunting knives.

The resulting trauma Japanese travelers experience has been written about and studied. They have a hotline for sufferers at the Japanese embassy. Physical symptoms of Paris syndrome include: delusional states, hallucinations, feelings of persecution, anxiety, and dizziness.

Buc-ee's basics

I bring this up because of how excited I was to see a Buc-ee's Travel Center when I recently visited Tennessee. The legendary gas station/tourist hot spot is almost all you hear about when researching “things to do” in the South.

Being a travel person, and a lover of truck stops and bus stations, the first thing I wanted to do when I crossed the border into Tennessee was visit a Buc-ee's.

I began watching for Buc-ee's billboards, which are almost as famous as the sprawling rest stops they advertise. These signs are notoriously eye-catching and feature humorous taglines like: “Next Buc-ee's, 300 miles. You can hold it!”

Sure enough, a half-hour in, I saw my first Buc-ee's billboard. And I didn’t have to hold anything. It was only 15 miles away.

Beaver fever

When I got off at the Buc-ee's exit, my pulse quickened with excitement. The legendary “endless” gas pumps came into view, forming a line as long as a football field.

I made sure to park so that I could casually stroll along these pumps and experience the festive, upbeat atmosphere of the hundreds of people filling up. Coming to Buc-ee's was an event. Even if you were just topping up your gas tank.

Until I reached the doors of the travel center, I had assumed Buc-ee’s was based in Tennessee and imagined it as a celebration of old-school Southern ways. I expected a time warp of Confederate flags, Dixie this, rebel that.

But once inside, I quickly learned Buc-ee's originated in Texas. So it was more Texas-themed. That’s why it was so big. It was “Texas-sized.”

What Buc-ee's was really about, though, was the Buc-ee's logo, which features a cartoon beaver with buck teeth wearing a 1950s-style beanie cap.

Imagine a Wal-Mart-size store where every product has a Buc-ee's logo on it. That’s what Buc-ee's is.

They’ve got Buc-ee's boxer shorts, Buc-cee's pajamas, Buc-cee's socks, lighters, and backpacks. Anything that could hold the logo had a Buc-ee Beaver printed on it.

Kiss my grit

Buc-ee's is officially a “Travel Center.” So there are a few travel-type things for sale. Road atlases, motor oil, wiper fluid, those plastic dashboard mounts you put your phone in while driving.

They’ve also got chips, candy, soda pop, coffee. All of this in quantities that would dwarf an ordinary AM/PM or Quickie Mart at a normal gas station.

Like other roadside convenience stores, there are sandwiches, burritos, and veggie wraps available. Except that instead of being soggy and gross, all these roadside delicacies are freshly made, in squeaky-clean kitchens.

That’s the best thing about Buc-ee's is: It is extremely clean and orderly. The food is fresh. The bathrooms are immaculate.

But alas, it lacked what I had come for: the grit and noir-like atmosphere of a real truck stop. This wasn’t a place for long-haul truckers to take a break from the road. This was sterilized family entertainment all the way. Globalized. Feminized. Nothing to offend or upset.

Biggs business

When I was a kid, my dad and I would go hunting and fishing in the eastern deserts of Oregon. On the way, we would stop at a crusty old gas station in a tiny town called Biggs Junction.

There, attached to two aging gas pumps, was a ma-and-pa outdoor store. It mostly sold hunting and fishing gear: ammo, camouflage hats, fluorescent vests, bait and tackle.

Near the front counter, there was a big glass case full of vintage hunting knives, pocket knives, brass knuckles, and switchblades. As a boy, I could stare into this case for hours.

You could also buy homemade deer scent, custom fishing flies, and freshly captured earthworms.

In another small room, they had strange souvenirs for sale. World War 2 mementos. Pins and patches. Native American artifacts. A rack of self-published books by Alaskan bush pilots and guys who drove tanks in Korea.

There was even a little area for the ladies with books about gardening and how to cook venison.

RELATED: Fear the beaver: How a gas station became a cult (and why you should consider joining)

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Nothing to see here

That’s what I hoped Buc-ee's would be. A Southern version of that. I understood it would be corporatized. This is 2026. Can you even display a Confederate flag in public?

But I definitely thought there would be hunting stuff. And fishing poles. Maybe some cool camping gear. Or jokey bumper stickers. Something offbeat. And with local flavor. To me, that’s what a real “Travel Center” should have.

Something other than cheap T-shirts that said “Buc-ee's is my BFF” on them. Or Buc-ee's slippers. Or stuffed-animal Buc-ee's dolls for the kids.

There was literally nothing of interest in Buc-ee's. It was all just food, drinks, and beaver merch. I did one long loop through the whole store, which was enormous. But there was literally nothing to look at.

I mean, I could hear people’s Southern accents. And the Texas BBQ smelled good. But this was a travel center. Where was the adventure? The wanderlust? That “on-the-road” spirit?

Why weren’t there hunting knives? Dudes who have been driving all day love to stare at hunting knives.

Sanitized soul

When I was in my 20s, I traveled coast to coast across the country multiple times on Greyhound buses. I found myself in truck stops and bus stations in remote spots all over the United States.

I loved experiencing America this way. The small-town locals. The weird food and bad coffee. The smell of diesel fuel on a cold, snowy night in Wyoming.

Buc-ee's was not that. It wasn’t anything. It was big. And it was global. The same stuff, for the same people, all over the world.

Yes, the bathrooms are clean. And the food is fresh. So I can’t fault it for an average tourist.

But I was looking for something more. The soul of the South. Or the grit of Texas. But Buc-ee's was just cheap merchandise. Probably made in China.

I left feeling vaguely nauseous. I seemed to have a case of “Buc-ee's syndrome.”