The U.S. Army has been cleared to execute controlled detonations of 68 drums of degraded explosive lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services issued a caution on Monday noting that the "detonation is expected to produce a dust plume containing lead particles that may travel beyond the installation and settle on surrounding surfaces."

'This creates a catastrophically hazardous condition with several unknown factors impacting the outcome if influenced.'

It's not just Iowa. Other states including Illinois and Missouri have also noted that in the aftermath of the explosion, lead-containing dust could spread beyond the munitions plant and even into their respective back yards.

Jim Macy, the regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's office overseeing Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, said in a Nov. 20 letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), "Current modeling predicts that airborne lead levels may rise for a few hours as the plume passes. The assessment is that this elevated, but low, level of lead will last for only a few hours."

An impact forecast signed by Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse, commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, stated that air quality impact "will be minor and short-term" and there will be no "direct discharges to surface waters."

The Iowa HHS recommended that Americans in potentially impacted areas

remain indoors, keeping their windows and doors shut for up to two days after detonation;

"limit unnecessary travel";

use indoor air recirculation;

avoid sweeping up dust and wet-clean potentially contaminated surfaces once the airborne exposure period had lapsed;

consider using a portable air cleaner; and

seek medical guidance if concerned about lead exposure.

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Lead azide, which appears as needles or white powder, is a highly unstable compound that explodes at 350 degrees Celsius and/or if exposed to shock, heat, flame or friction when dry or degraded, according to the National Institutes of Health's PubChem database.

Besides its explosive properties, this inorganic lead salt is: harmful if swallowed or inhaled; suspected of damaging fertility; able to damage unborn child; able to damage organs through repeated exposure; and very toxic to aquatic life.

The Army's final emergency permit application gives an account of how nearly five tons of lead azide ended up being Iowa's problem.

Production of the explosive material, which was chiefly used for munitions production, greatly increased during the Vietnam era. After mass production died down in the 1980s, stockpiles of lead azide were stored at the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant in Bowie County, Texas. In 2009, however, the remaining stockpile was transferred to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Following an inspection in April, an explosive ordnance disposal team with the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command determined that the Iowa stockpile had at least partially recrystallized in an ethanol/water storage solution, thereby becoming shock-sensitive.

The disposal team underscored that the drums should not be moved but rather disposed of in place, noting, "Movement of barrels can cause sloshing and other forces to the already degraded lead azide and potential recrystallized lead azide. This creates a catastrophically hazardous condition with several unknown factors impacting the outcome if influenced."

As outlined in the permit application, the government intends to place explosive charges and an accelerant on each of the drums, all of which are divided between two dirt-covered magazine storage bunkers.

Despite an effort on the part of the Sierra Club and the Iowa Environmental Council to hold up the detonations, acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle announced late Monday evening that the the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has cleared the Army to proceed as planned.

Telle noted further that "likewise, the current Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, has given her support to go forward, and Iowa Gov.-elect, Rob Sand (D), has stated that the decision should be made 'based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks.'"

The acting Army secretary said that all of the federal agencies involved — including the EPA, the FBI, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency — have determined "the Army should proceed with an extensively mitigated, carefully controlled detonation, which will occur this Wednesday morning, as previously scheduled, based on forecast wind conditions."

Prior to the appellate court signing off on the disposal initiative, President Donald Trump blamed the Obama administration for "improperly" storing the explosive material at the Iowa plant, and wrote, "We have an opportunity to do a highly controlled detonation of these dangerous and rapidly corroding materials."

Trump suggested that Sand could abort the operation but would consequently be held "responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation."

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