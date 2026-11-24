Six workers at a Florida halal butcher shop have been arrested for "horrific animal abuse" — and some of the accused are undocumented immigrants, state Attorney General James Uthmeier told WFOR-TV.

Officials on Friday raided Ali Meat International butcher shop in Orlando after prosecutors obtained graphic videos documenting the abuse of cows, goats, and lambs from an animal rights activist group, Uthmeier said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

'The video evidence is quite horrifying, showing the animals in extreme suffering — kicking, crying out, struggling to breathe.'

"What’s depicted in these videos can only be described as pure evil," Uthmeier told reporters during a news conference Monday, the paper said.

"This Muslim slaughterhouse, as I think you know by now, was not your typical meat market, not your typical butcher shop," he added, according to WFOR. "This was a location that facilitated extreme and horrific animal abuse."

An individual who attended an Ali Meat International event for the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday in June 2025 recorded video there and gave the video to Washington, D.C.-area group Animal Outlook, the Sentinel said.

Animal Outlook filed a complaint in August, according to Uthmeier, but Animal Outlook executive director Ben Williamson told the Sentinel the investigation appeared to stall until conservative activists took up the cause later.

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A copy of the complaint the group published online outlines 25 examples of inhumane practices by Ali Meat workers, all documented in the footage. They included customers, some of them children, being allowed to slaughter animals, workers dismembering and tossing goats and lambs onto piles while they were still alive, and shocking cows in the face and mouth using electrical prods. The footage shows some animals bellowing in pain for up to three minutes, Williamson said.

Nadeem Shakeel, the butcher shop manager, was charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture and two counts of aggravated abuse or killing of cattle, in addition to other charges.

The other suspects also faced various charges related to animal cruelty.

"Let me be clear: this case is not about religion," Prosecutor Lauryn Day told WESH-TV. "This is about enforcing the law and protecting animals from cruelty. Religious beliefs do not provide a license to disregard animal welfare laws or subject animals to unnecessary suffering."

Animal Outlook edited the videos into a five-minute clip that was published online, but the group cautioned that it is very graphic.

"The video evidence is quite horrifying, showing the animals in extreme suffering — kicking, crying out, struggling to breathe," Uthmeier added. "And then perhaps the worst of it is the evidence shows that a 12-year-old was handed a knife, and staff there held his hand, held the knife, and made him slit the throat ... of a young sheep."

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Five workers and one manager were arrested. Of the six arrestees, four are undocumented immigrants, Uthmeier told WFOR, adding that two are from Mexico, one is from Pakistan, and one is from Haiti.

Shakeel faces up to 105 years in prison if he's convicted while the rest of the suspects face possible sentences ranging from 10 years to 25 years in prison.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued detainers on the four illegal aliens, Uthmeier added. The names of the illegal aliens are Muhammad Irfan Khan, Lorenzo Santis Diaz, Jean Deolis, and Gelacio Santiz.

"Florida will not tolerate the abuse and torture of defenseless animals, and these defendants will be held accountable for the cruelty they inflicted," Uthmeier stated.

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