Los Angeles resident tracks down man from viral video who allegedly tossed dog down 3 flights of stairs and forces his arrest

A viral video of horrendous animal abuse led one California resident to demand action from the LAPD, according to KTTV-TV.

The video showed a man grabbing a whimpering puppy and tossing him down three flights of stairs at an apartment house on Oakwood Avenue in Koreatown. The video shows the dog running back some time later.

'When we all get together and make the noise loud, they at least have to start reacting!'

Neighbors who live in the apartment house said they were afraid of the man and claimed that he had tossed the dog down the stairs several times. The video from a Ring doorbell camera was published on social media and quickly went viral.

That video prompted Dione Michael to take action after she saw it on the website for the Kris Kelly Foundation against animal abuse.

Michael went to the building and spoke to residents and the apartment manager about the video. She said that they told her police had come to his door and knocked but left when he didn't respond.

When she saw a man that matched his description, she went live on the Kris Kelly page and called on others to demand the LAPD arrest the man.

Police said in a statement that they found the man in an alley near the apartments. Posts on social media showed the man getting arrested and the dog being taken from the apartments.

The LAPD identified the dog as a 7-month-old puppy and said it needed treatment for malnourishment and also for a broken leg. It was taken to a dog shelter, where it may need surgery for the broken leg.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Joeboury Coleman and booked for felony animal cruelty. He was given a zero-dollar bail, according to LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza.

"If one person calls, nothing happens" Michael said. "When we all get together and make the noise loud, they at least have to start reacting!"

She said people online had become an "army for animals" in order to prevent animal abuse.

KTTV said Coleman would not come to the door when they knocked and would not respond to a request for a comment.

