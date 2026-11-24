Democrats spent the campaign talking about affordability, but now that they're back in the fight for power, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says they're pushing to undermine the very system that keeps that power in check: the Electoral College.

“One of the things they’re floating is getting rid of the Electoral College,” Gonzales says, pointing to a New York Times headline that asks, “Can Democrats Make the Electoral College Irrelevant?”

The article describes a pact among states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote once participating states collectively hold 270 electoral votes. According to the subhead, midterm victories have opened a path to reaching that threshold.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) is among those advocating for a popular-vote system, arguing that voters in some states have more influence than others under the current system.





“You know New Jersey, you know that our votes in New Jersey are worth about one-fifth of what a vote in Wyoming is, for example. That’s not democracy. Certainly, I think creating a direct vote for people for the president would be fantastic,” Sherrill said in an interview on MS NOW.

Gonzales, however, argues that the Electoral College is doing exactly what the founders intended — protecting the country from the dangers of pure democracy.

“Correct, that’s not democracy because that’s not how this country was set up, because our founding fathers understood the dangers of a true democracy,” Gonzales responds.

She also sees a contradiction in Democrats' claims to champion minority voices while advocating for a system that could leave voters in less populous states with less influence.

“Isn’t it interesting,” she continues, “this is the party that says they’re about the minority, but seeking to abolish the Electoral College contradicts that entire statement?”

Guest DeVory Darkins agrees.

“This is always a hypocrisy thing with Democrats, and any time they bring up that D-word, they are spitting in the face of our founding fathers and their genius,” he tells Gonzales.

Darkins acknowledges that the system's limits on government power can be frustrating, particularly when they prevent action, but says those constraints are part of what makes it effective.

“A constitutional republic is somewhat genius. It’s frustrating, no doubt, because you know, every branch at every level has a limited amount of power, and sometimes that means nothing’s going to get done,” he continues.

Still, Darkins says Democrats' proposals involving the Supreme Court and their plans to reverse rulings demonstrate why he doesn't trust them to reshape the country's governing structure.

“But, I mean, based on what they’re saying and what they want to do when it comes to the Supreme Court, right? What they say they’re going to do with certain laws if they get their way, overturning a lot of these rulings from the current Supreme Court,” he adds.

“So, yeah, no, I’m good. We don’t need to abolish the Electoral College. If anything, we should probably introduce a civics test,” he concludes.

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