Jensen Huang, the newly reinstated CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia, has been swimming in scandal since late October, when reports surfaced that he was in a relationship with a woman U.S. officials suspected of spying for China. He later admitted to the affair, and after reports of a second affair with an Nvidia employee surfaced, he resigned .

However, following President Trump's push for Huang's return, the Nvidia co-founder was reinstated as CEO just 11 days later, and Nvidia's stock jumped roughly 31%.

BlazeTV host and comedian Dave Landau isn’t surprised by Nvidia’s rebound. In his view, a scandal like Huang's rarely changes what customers buy, and it’s not like a CEO cheating on his wife is that shocking.





“It just turns out that he's a CEO who cheats on his wife. That's as shocking as a Chipotle employee who actually eats there,” he tells co-host Stu Burguiere on "Stu and Dave Do America."

Further, at the end of the day, what people really care about, he argues, is the product.

“It seems to be that if you're a CEO, even with Steve Jobs, it's like, look, you're not going to get a great parent out of them. You're not going to get a very faithful husband, but you're going to get a pretty good product, and that's what comes with the territory,” he says.

That belief is exactly why Dave saw Huang's ouster as an opportunity rather than a crisis.

“The second that this hit and he was let go, I immediately bought a bunch of stock,” he says.

To explain his philosophy, Dave recalls the Papa John's scandal of 2018, when the company cut ties with its founder and former CEO after it came out that he had used a racial slur during a company call.

"There's not going to be people eating less pizza. There's not going to be people not ordering from there. It's just going to come right back to where it was. So we invested," Dave recalls.

"It's like Cracker Barrel," he says, referring to the backlash over the chain's logo redesign last year.

"You're not going to stop going because the sign's different, no matter how angry the internet says you are about it," he tells Stu. "So what you do is the second that a scandal hits, the stock's going to drop. … Buy it, and then immediately that stock will go back up."

The majority of initial outrage over big company scandals, he argues, is just "manufactured panic."

"They panic, the stock drops, people get rid of it, and then it goes right back up to where it was, and you play that and you win," he says.

But the strategy has limits, Stu points out.

"This is only scandal-based, right? Like it doesn't mean every company that drops is going to return," he says, recounting how he bought Peloton stock after it fell about 80% from its pandemic highs, expecting it to rise, only to watch it drop another "90% from where [he] bought it."

Still, "scandal-based" investing, he agrees, "makes tons of sense."

"[Nvidia] is the same company that owns 90% of the chips in the AI industry. … As you point out, people still are going to order mediocre pizza," Stu says.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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