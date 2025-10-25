Liz Warren launches investigation into Trump's White House ballroom — and the backlash is hilarious

Democratic Sen. Liz Warren of Massachusetts was mocked and ridiculed after announcing an investigation on social media into the funding of President Donald Trump's ballroom addition to the White House.

Democrats and other critics of the president have been imploding with fury since demolition began on the East Wing for the construction.

'Billionaires and corporations with business in front of the Trump administration are coughing up millions to build Trump's BALLROOM. What are these companies getting in return?'

"I've launched an investigation into the contracting and approval process for the demolition of the White House — and whether the corporate donors funding Trump's ballroom are seeking favors with the Administration," she posted. "The American public deserves answers."

The ballroom is budgeted to cost $300 million and cover 9,000 square feet. Trump has said the cost of the project will be covered in part by corporate donations.

Senate Democrats claim the project raises ethical concerns that the donors are seeking government favors in exchange for the donations.

A spokesperson for the White House ridiculed Democrats for the accusations.

"Democrats are more concerned with President Trump's historic beautification of the White House than they are for American citizens [who] are hurting because of their reckless government shutdown," Davis Ingle said to MSNBC.

Others on social media pounced on the opportunity to crack jokes at Warren's expense.

"Liz wants White House events held in inflatable tents instead of a ballroom because tents remind her of the teepee she grew up in," one jokester responded.

"So let me get this straight, you are going to use taxpayer money to investigate a privately funded renovation project?" another reply reads.

"If this was such a concern, why now? Why not back in July when it was all made public? Could it be because back then, you weren't getting HAMMERED over your shutdown, and you're now desperately clinging to ANYTHING that might serve as a distraction?" another detractor said.

"How she launching an investigation? By opening a Google tab?" another response reads.

"I expect this to go about as well as your ancestry DNA investigation," another user said.

