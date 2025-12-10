Shots fired at Tim Pool's studio — is no podcaster safe from radical rage?

On Friday, December 5, podcaster Tim Pool reported that an unknown vehicle approached his recording studio in remote West Virginia and fired several shots into the complex.

According to his testimony, which has yet to be confirmed by law enforcement, no one was injured, and the security team handled the situation.

John Doyle, BlazeTV host of “The John Doyle Show,” was deeply disturbed when he heard this news. If Pool, who is "one of these disaffected Occupy Wall Street liberals who saw that the left went too far,” is being targeted, what does that mean for actual conservatives?

Although he still identifies as center-left, Pool mostly interviews people who have been branded right-wing figures. But just having open conversations has put a giant red target on his back. Friday wasn’t even the first time Pool has been the victim of political targeting. In fact, he relocated his studio back in 2022 after a series of swatting incidents as well as doxxing and death threats made recording unsafe.

The raw truth, says Doyle, is that the people targeting Tim Pool don’t care that he’s a moderate; they don’t care that he’s just engaging in dialogue. The fact that he deviates from their radical left-wing agenda justifies violence in their eyes. Far right, center right, center left — it all needs to be exterminated.

Even so, many continue to argue that discourse is the answer and that "eventually, we can sort of talk our way out of this whole situation and cooler heads can prevail."

“I, unfortunately, am not so optimistic these days,” says Doyle.

“I have a very sort of, like, Boomer-vindicated position, which is that I don't think that the ‘innocent Democrat’ is even something that we can conceive,” says Doyle.

He acknowledges that “unity is very popular,” but “calling for unity is something you do when there's sort of, like, an equal playing field.”

But “you actually can't call for unity if you're the one who's on the back foot, if you are the one with little to no representation, if you are the one who's being attacked and killed,” Doyle counters.

While he’s not calling for more division, he is urging accountability — not for the moderates, even though they’re enablers — but for the people who spawn and spread these radical ideologies that say it’s okay to celebrate assassinations and attack people like Tim Pool.

“Those are the people I'm talking about. I want no unity with those people.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.