'Shoot ICE on sight': Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening to hang DHS' Tricia McLaughlin

Though Department of Homeland Security officials continue to bravely execute their deportation mandate, they have been met with a great deal of threats against their safety. In fact, a recent high-profile incident is only the latest example of what has reportedly been an 8,000% increase in death threats against immigration enforcement officials.

On Tuesday, twin brothers were arrested in Abescon, New Jersey, after allegedly issuing death threats to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in general and to a high-profile DHS spokeswoman in particular, according to a DHS press release.

'We are NOT afraid of you.'

The pair are accused of calling on people to "shoot ICE on sight" on social media.

They also allegedly threatened to hang DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

RELATED: Illinois, Gov. Pritzker have released almost 1,800 violent illegal aliens back onto the streets in defiance of ICE, DHS says

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores Department of Homeland Security

“Let this be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers,” said acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. “We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are NOT afraid of you."

"The extreme rhetoric of the news media, sanctuary politicians, and activists is leading directly to our law enforcement officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. If you threaten our law enforcement or DHS officials, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

RELATED: This Southern sanctuary city is next on the list for federal immigration law enforcement

Firearms and ammunition found at the scene of the arrest. Department of Homeland Security

Emilio Roman-Flores is charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

His twin brother, Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores, is charged with conspiracy terroristic threats.

The pair were held at Absecon Police Department upon their arrest. Both are United States citizens.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!