A diary of the late Pope Francis, published Tuesday, records his visions of the devil and of hell.



"The Private Diary of Pope Francis" collects entries the late pope wrote between 1992 and 2024. Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Francis' doctrine chief, selected and arranged them with Pope Leo XIV's approval, according to Vatican News.

'I can't forget his menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes.'

The last entry is dated Aug. 18, 2024, about eight months before Francis died.

"In briefly running through my life, I saw moments in which the devil made himself present," Francis wrote, adding that "I can't forget his eyes the first two times from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass."

Francis described the sightings in a 2021 journal entry. In one sighting, Francis said he saw the devil while driving in Buenos Aires, and the devil had "menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes." At the city's Chapel of Carmel, Francis had another vision during which the devil watched him "with eyes of fire," OSV News reported.

"However, he always reappears in different situations," Francis wrote. "I felt the Lord's invitation to be more attentive and more careful, and not to assent to (the devil's) presence. I beg the Virgin to protect and help me."

Francis saw more of the demonic order than just the devil, according to his diary.

"Last night I saw the entrance to hell," Francis wrote June 7, 2018.

"I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me. I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon," Francis wrote. "I thank the Lord for this help. Prayer alone makes room for the Lord to save us. One can slide into hell like it's the most natural thing to do."

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Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

"If the devil is attacking so blatantly, it's because there's not much time left and he wants his prey," Francis said in 2016, according to Vatican News.

The hell vision came months after Francis' 2018 trip to Chile, during which he made controversial remarks regarding the country's child abuse crisis.

"It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious," Francis wrote.

The former pope also allegedly saw the devil in a meeting days after returning to Rome.

"I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything: 'Now I've gotten everything I wanted,'" Francis wrote in a Jan. 24, 2021, entry. "I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice."

The book dates the start of a supposed two-year spiritual crisis to that entry. Fernández writes that Francis felt God did not want him to become "a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience."

Fernández left out entries affecting third parties and Francis' most confidential thoughts, and he recalled Francis showing him the old planner at the Casa Santa Marta.

"From this, you will all see," Francis told him at the time, according to Fernández.

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