BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says Americans face a critical threat from Islam and points to what she views as the growing influence of Islamist ideology and the rise of Muslim political officials as warning signs.

“We are facing a critical threat in our country. The threat we face is not merely terrorists. It’s not a foreign country. It’s not radicals. The looming Goliath facing our nation, breathing down our necks, threatening our very families and our way of life, is Islam,” she says.

“Islam is poised to overtake Western civilization, quite literally, within the next nine years,” she adds.





Wheeler cites religious demographic projections she says underscore the urgency of her warning.

“A shocking new study was just published by Pew Research which finds that Islam will surpass Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035,” she explains.

According to the Associated Press, Pew has said that while “both Islam and Christianity are growing,” Islam is “growing much faster.”

The reason, Wheeler notes, is that Muslims “tend to have more children than other major religious groups.”

“Pew’s new projections forecast that there will be 2.57 billion Muslims, that’s two and a half billion Muslims, and 2.52 billion Christians by 2035,” she says.

“That’s nine years from now. And Muslims will have overtaken Christians. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide,” she continues.

“They’re not only going to overtake us; it’s going to happen fast,” she adds.

Wheeler also warns that the United States is headed for a significant religious demographic shift.

“Pew projects,” Wheeler reads, “that the United States is apparently not exempt from this. Within 40 years, we’ll no longer have a Christian majority. Christians now account for 62% of the population according to Pew and will fall below 50% by 2065.”

She argues that the political momentum behind Islamist ideology could accelerate that shift, warning that recent Democratic victories could embolden those seeking to reshape the country.

“The Islamists who have already infiltrated our nation are, at this moment in the wake of the Democrats' blue wave, their victory in the midterm elections, they’re salivating. They’re chomping at the bit to activate the final stages of their plan to conquer us,” she adds.

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