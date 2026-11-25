The Christmas shopping season is almost here, and along with deals, shoppers are bound to find something new cropping up around different retailers. Digital AI-powered price tags are coming to make price changes more dynamic, and if you’re not careful, it could cost you more at checkout.

Until recently, price tags at most retail locations were simple stickers that employees had to switch out by hand any time there was a price adjustment or a sale. This started to change in 2024 when Walmart replaced price stickers with digital tags — known as electronic shelf labels — that can be updated remotely.

With AI, pricing changes can happen automatically with little or no human input.

This began what would ultimately be a multi-year project, with Walmart planning to have digital price tags in all U.S. stores by the end of 2026.

Walmart wasn’t alone, either. Several other major retailers have followed in its footsteps, including electronics retailer Best Buy, grocery store chain Kroger, and grocery giant Whole Foods.

Unfortunately, what began as a convenient way for stores to easily change prices in lieu of spending time and resources on manual adjustments has become a potential shopping nightmare for customers. In theory, these tags give retailers the power to engage in dynamic pricing or surveillance pricing, with AI-powered tools driving costs higher.

Dynamic pricing is a phenomenon where retailers adjust prices based on evolving market conditions, like changes in low supply or high demand, competitor pricing adjustments, and live local or national events. They can even alter prices based on the time of day, for instance when employees get off work and need to stop by the store before coming home.

Surveillance pricing is an even more predatory scheme that uses collected personal data on shoppers to raise prices on the items that they like to buy, but only on an individual basis. This hyper-targeted data can include everything from the customer’s location, devices used while shopping, and even the shopping pages that they frequent most or linger on to indicate interest.

The concept of dynamic pricing is already popular with ridesharing services, like Uber and Lyft. Now, with digital tags in place, shoppers are concerned that dynamic pricing could come to their groceries, electronics, and other items.

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So far, Walmart has denied that its digital price tags are being used for dynamic pricing. In an open letter, CEO John Furner promised that “we don't set different prices based on who you are or the time of day, and we won’t.” He continued, “We’ll continue to use your information responsibly and respect your choices.” Whole Foods has also denied that it will engage in dynamic prices.

Kroger, on the other hand, has faced scrutiny over its wholly owned subsidiary called 84.51º. This group is a self-described “retail data science, insights, and media company” that uses shopper data to shape future prices, promotions, and more. According to the Ohio Capital Journal in the state where Kroger is headquartered, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said that the company wasn’t “just a grocery store” and that it was in fact a “data-selling megacorporation.” The company claims that it “does not, and never has, engaged in surveillance or surge pricing.”

Best Buy has not formally commented on dynamic pricing in its stores. However, a Best Buy help page states, “Due to the competitive nature of retailing, pricing is dynamic and subject to change.”

Naturally, AI-powered dynamic pricing has captured the attention of lawmakers. During a hearing in early August led by Hawley and Democrat Senator Richard Durbin (Ill.), politicians on both sides of the aisle agreed that dynamic pricing was a problem and that the U.S. needs federal laws, standards, and safeguards to protect consumers.

Until that happens, though, shoppers like you and me are left wondering if the prices we see in store and online are the same for everyone, or if dynamic and surveillance pricing tactics are already at play. To be certain, there are a few things you can do the next time you go shopping:

When online, shop with your browser in private browsing mode, clear your cookies, and don’t log into your account. This should display prices with the least amount of personal data taken into account. When in a physical store, bring your phone with you and cross-reference the products you find with the same versions online. If the prices match, you’re cleared to buy, but if they’re different, you may wish to shop elsewhere. Finally, if you can, visit your store during slow hours and again during peak hours. Take note of the prices during both visits, and if they have changed, you may also want to find a new store.

It’s unfortunate that digital price tags and AI make it easier than ever to weaponize prices against the American people, but just because it could happen doesn’t mean we have to accept it. We simply have to get creative and pay attention the next time we go to a store or hop online to make a purchase.

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