Reason has prevailed, as has economic literacy with the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia. That Huang wouldn’t go quietly into the night sets a crucial precedent that abject stupidity about China and the nature of trade more broadly will no longer run roughshod over sanity.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

In Huang’s wise words, “If we can grow economically, we will be strong militarily.”

How easily we forget how very anonymous Huang was until quite recently. Until November 30, 2022 and the rollout of ChatGPT, Marco Rubio, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Cotton, and myriad other China “hawks” in the U.S. political class were exponentially better known than Huang.

Which answers the Cato Institute’s Scott Lincicome and other libertarians who allowed their laudable purity on matters of trade blind them to the truth about Huang. Subsequent to Huang’s thankfully reversed decision to resign from Nvidia, Lincicome wrote critically of “red flags” and Huang’s “close relationship with Trump.” It created the perception of cronyism on the part of Huang, which Lincicome might acknowledge was wholly unfair.

As opposed to a rent-seeking Washington crony, Huang spent years (many of them staring bankruptcy in the face) feverishly at work in pursuit of an against-all-odds vision. Huang never sought a Washington presence, rather it was forced on him. See some of the names mentioned above, along with White House occupants with names like Biden and Trump. Nearly all economically illiterate, they believed against all reason that trade is war. No, trade is war’s greatest enemy.

Only for members of the political class to fall for the shockingly dim notion (even by Washington standards) that the U.S. would “win” by “beating China” in the realm of artificial intelligence. Wrong. Astoundingly so. The genius of the division of labor doesn’t stop at AI. The more progress born of people, the more wealth and knowledge, and the more we’re producing for each other in ways inimical to warring.

The above at least starts to answer the “national security” justifications used by critics of Nvidia and Huang, including sadly the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page. The more trade there is, the safer we are. Always. Trade is anti-war, but it’s also pro-growth. In Huang’s wise words, “If we can grow economically, we will be strong militarily.”

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Which brings us to the economic illiteracy part. One prominent Nvidia bear was prone to observing that Nvidia had “a China problem.” OK, by that measure every producer of advanced AI chips anywhere in the world had “a China problem” simply because Huang and every other AI genius in the United States could have been Rubio and Cotton-like in their anti-China “hawkery,” and their chips still would have made their way to China. The previous truth, one rooted in the simple truth that there’s no controlling the final destination of any good, is as old as production.

History is clear that embargoes and export bans are symbolic. Thankfully so. Neither a country’s economy nor its national security has even been enhanced by bigger, more intrusive, and more watchful government trying in vain to limit the flow of capital goods that saps the trade so elemental to peace, and that’s similarly so elemental to peace through strength.

Again, Jensen Huang never asked to become a political figure. That he was forced to be one explains the predicament he found himself in, and that he wisely pushed against to the betterment of Nvidia and the world. Yes, Huang’s reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia is happy evidence that politics and economic illiteracy are at least for today, total losers.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published by RealClearMarkets and made available via RealClearWire.