A jury in New York just delivered a gut punch to Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., finding the company guilty of ripping off American companies, lying about its activities in Iran, and engaging in various forms of fraud.

"For over two decades, Huawei built its global empire on a foundation of fraud, theft, and deception," Assistant Attorney General Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement.

'The Chinese government firmly opposes moves by the US suppressing and containing Chinese enterprises.'

"Huawei’s crimes threatened the U.S. financial system, took advantage of American companies that compete honestly in the global telecommunications market, and undermined our national security."

This finding of guilt was a long time in coming for a company that American officials have recognized for over two decades as a possible national and economic security threat with ties to the Chinese regime.

Huawei was originally indicted in 2018 — the same year that CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada — then slapped with multiple additional superseding indictments.

The DOJ noted that Huawei conducted business in Iran under the name "Skycom" and deceived banks, the media, and the U.S. government about the nature of Skycom and the assistance it rendered to the Iranian government, military, and intelligence community.

In addition to obtaining billions of American dollars and access to U.S. financial services, thanks to its Iran-related deceptions, Huawei also engaged in a conspiracy to steal American intellectual property — including trade secret information and copyrighted materials — according to the DOJ.

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WANG GANG / Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The DOJ highlighted, for instance, that Huawei copied the source code employed on Cisco routers; lifted confidential information from U.S. antenna manufacturer Quintel, which was covered by an NDA, then immediately incorporated the American company's idea into a tech patent application; and stole proprietary information regarding T-Mobile's robot Tappy as well as a physical part of the actual robot.

A jury in New York's Eastern District found the Chinese company and its subsidiaries Huawei Device Co., Ltd., Huawei Device USA Inc., and Futurewei Technologies, Inc., guilty on Tuesday of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The jury also found Huawei guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud; bank fraud; wire fraud; conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act; IEEPA violations; and money laundering conspiracy.

The jury found the Huawei groups not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 14, 2027. According to the DOJ, the defendants face financial penalties including criminal fines and forfeiture.

"Few crimes are as serious as Huawei’s decades-long pattern of endangering U.S. national security, violating the sanctity of U.S. commerce, and impeding the enforcement of U.S. laws," U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement. "Today’s verdict is a step towards accountability for Huawei’s criminal activities."

"No person or company is above the law," Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Huawei did its best to put a positive spin on the jury's decision, noting that it had found it not guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

The company claimed that "the government’s remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit."

"The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades. No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation," the company continued. "We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests."

The Chinese communist regime is similarly upset over the verdict.

"The Chinese government firmly opposes moves by the US suppressing and containing Chinese enterprises and firmly supports Chinese enterprises in defending their legitimate rights and interests," Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing, according to Anadolu Agency.

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