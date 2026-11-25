An 18-year-old female was busted last week trying to smuggle a massive amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S., according to Customs and Border Protection.

The female was driving a white 2005 Ford Escort with California license plates and attempting to get into the U.S. through the San Luis Port of Entry in Arizona on Nov. 17, CBP said in a statement to Blaze News.

'The vigilance of CBP officers and their canine partners helps save lives by preventing lethal narcotics from being distributed on U.S. streets.'

However, CBP said canine team alerted officers to an odor coming from the vehicle during a primary inspection.

Officers then performed a secondary inspection on the vehicle and discovered more than 184 packages concealed throughout the vehicle, CBP said, adding that the packages weighed more than 130 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

CBP said the female driver is a U.S. citizen and was the sole occupant of the vehicle; Homeland Security Investigations took her into custody. CBP said it seized the narcotics as well as the vehicle.

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MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

"Foreign Terrorist Organizations seek power and profit through smuggling of these dangerous drugs, yet our officers continue to combat their best attempts," CBP director of Field Operations Roque Caza said in a statement to Blaze News.

"CBP will always take this challenge head-on. This seizure disrupted the flow of drugs that fuel addiction, overdose deaths, and violence," Caza added. "The vigilance of CBP officers and their canine partners helps save lives by preventing lethal narcotics from being distributed on U.S. streets."

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