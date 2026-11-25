Every November, the left pushes the same narrative: Thanksgiving isn't a celebration of gratitude but rather of European settlers slaughtering Native Americans. One viral video that is circulating claims that "after every killing of a whole village," the settlers "celebrated it and they called it Thanksgiving."

But what do the primary sources actually say?

Historian Tim Barton, co-author of "The American Story," has spent years gathering the facts about America's founding, including the origins of Thanksgiving.

On a recent episode of BlazeTV's "Live Free," host Josh Howerton and Barton dive into the true story of Thanksgiving and the remarkable role Squanto played in it.

After fleeing religious persecution in England and spending 11 years in Holland, about 40 Pilgrims crossed the Atlantic on the Mayflower in 1620 so they could worship God freely, only to be blown off course to Massachusetts, where roughly half of them died during the first brutal winter.

Enter Squanto with his lifesaving advice.

"This is my favorite part of the story," Barton says, "because … for Bible people, this is Joseph in Genesis."

Genesis recounts the story of how Joseph was sold into slavery by his jealous brothers but over time rose to become Pharaoh's second-in-command. Ironically, he ended up saving his entire family from starvation after he interpreted Pharaoh's dreams and created a plan to see Egypt through the famine.

"What [Joseph’s brothers] meant for evil, God used for good," Barton says.

Squanto's story, he says, follows a similar trajectory. Like Joseph, Barton says, Squanto was kidnapped and sold into slavery — in his case, in 1614 by an English ship captain named Thomas Hunt. After being rescued by Spanish friars, who took him in and likely schooled him in the Christian faith, Squanto traveled to England and was hired by an English merchant. In this position, he learned "English customs, the culture, and the language," as well as the merchant trade, Barton explains.

After about five years abroad, Squanto returned home, only to discover that his tribe had been wiped out by disease. He ended up joining the neighboring Wampanoag tribe — the very tribe headed by Chief Massasoit, who would soon make a peace and mutual-defense treaty with the Pilgrims.

In an act Howerton describes as the "providence of God," the Pilgrims happened to settle on Squanto's own vacant tribal land, which other tribes wanted nothing to do with given the death that had happened there.

Knowing the land intimately and being fluent in English and familiar with the culture, Squanto, like Joseph, became the savior of the countrymen of the very captain who had enslaved him years before.

"It's almost like Squanto's heart was burdened to help these people that have no clue. And so he lives with them for the next 20 months," Barton says, recounting how Squanto taught the settlers how to cultivate and live off the land.

Barton points out that Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford saw Squanto as a gift from God. In his journal , Bradford called Squanto "a special instrument sent of God for their good beyond their expectation."

In the fall of 1621, after their first harvest, the settlers wanted to celebrate with a "feast festival day" and include their "native friends," Barton explains.

At this first Thanksgiving feast, there were the 53 surviving settlers, many of whom were women and children, and Chief Massasoit, along with "90 male warriors."

Barton says that these numbers are significant because they debunk the "prevailing narrative" that Thanksgiving should be a "day of mourning."

While he acknowledges that there are "other stories" where native peoples were mistreated, "that's not what this story is."

"When Chief Massasoit shows up with 90 warrior braves against 53 pilgrims, and only 22 of them adult-age male, had Chief Massasoit had ill feelings toward them, had he thought they were stealing our land, that first Thanksgiving would have gone real different," Barton says.

Chief Massasoit's men, he adds, were actually the ones who "brought the meat."

"They enjoyed themselves so much they stayed for three days, and during that three days … they had races and wrestling matches. They played games. They had shooting competitions," Barton continues.

In addition to this gathering of vastly different people groups, the first Thanksgiving, he explains, was also a beautiful example for Christians of what it looks like to praise God amid suffering. The Pilgrims' numbers had dwindled by nearly half, leaving children orphaned and people grieving their lost ones, and yet they chose to be thankful anyway.

"Paul writes, 'In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.' These [Pilgrims] found a way … This is part of what their Thanksgiving was — like ‘God, thank you that any of us made it because we all could have died. … Thank you, God, for the friends now you've given us that we have a chance to survive in the New World,’" Barton says.

"The day of Thanksgiving that ends up being a feast and festival for three days, it really was them enjoying the new friends that God had given them," he continues.

As for Squanto, it appears the Pilgrims' faith left its mark on him.

According to Bradford's journal , a dying Squanto asked the governor "to pray for him, that he might go to the Englishmen's God in heaven."

"[The Pilgrims] never lost sight of part of why we are here is the advancement of the gospel of Jesus Christ," Barton says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.