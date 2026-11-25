Do you ever notice … how on Thanksgiving you can eat until it hurts and still ask what’s for dessert?

I did that once at my Uncle Roger’s.I ate so much I thought I’d pulled my stomach.

Then as late as ten o’clock, Uncle Roger would go back into the kitchen and make his famous oyster stew. 'To fill in the cracks,' he’d say.

I don’t know if you can actually pull your stomach. I don’t know if I want to know.

But I do know I didn’t want anybody checking until after the pumpkin pie.

'Freedom from Want'

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Norman Rockwell captures Thanksgiving perfectly in "Freedom from Want." The white tablecloth. The family leaning in. Grandma setting down a turkey so big you wonder how she carried it out of the kitchen.

I love that painting. I can almost smell it. I can almost hear the chairs scooting and everybody talking at once.I imagine somebody asks Grandma to sit down and eat. Grandma says she will. But she goes back to the kitchen and brings out three more dishes full of food. Then everybody takes hands and says the blessing.

Still, every November, somebody wants to tell us the whole holiday can be summed up in four words: We stole this land.

A meal to remember

Enough already. In 1621, English settlers and the Wampanoag shared a harvest feast. They shared venison, fowl, corn, and fish. They played games, sang songs, and danced. The feast lasted days. They called it a harvest celebration. We remember it as Thanksgiving.

I’m good with either name. I’m especially good with it going on for days.

There’s a reason that meal stayed in the American memory. After a hard year, people had food to put on the table and people to share it with.

We had much smaller turkeys when I was growing up. Years later, Mom told me they were chickens. "We couldn’t afford a turkey," she said. I had no idea.

It was Thanksgiving. There was a bird on the table, surrounded by green beans, mashed potatoes and scalloped corn … with oysters.

There was love in the house.

And if Dad was home from sea duty, we had even more to be thankful for.

'A small one'

Maybe that’s why I’ve always had a soft spot for "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." Snoopy puts out toast, popcorn, pretzel sticks, and jelly beans. Peppermint Patty wants to know where the turkey is.

At our house, Mom would have just told her it was a small one.

I feel the same way about the end of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." After all Steve Martin has gone through trying to get home for Thanksgiving, he brings John Candy with him. I love that ending. And I think Del Griffith is one of John Candy’s most memorable roles.

After Dad retired from the Navy, we started going to Uncle Roger’s for Thanksgiving. We would eat until we were stuffed. Then the men would claim the couch and the La-Z-Boys and fall asleep “watching” football. They missed some good games.

I’d bait them sometimes. "Whoa, that was a great catch!"

"Sure was," one of them would mumble, eyes still closed.

Then somebody would wake up, look at the score and say, "It’s a good game."

"Well, you missed most of the third quarter," I would say. "And going by the sounds coming from that chair, you enjoyed every minute of it."

"I’m watching," was always the reply.

Filling in the cracks

Then as late as ten o’clock, Uncle Roger would go back into the kitchen and make his famous oyster stew. "To fill in the cracks," he’d say.

That’s efficiency.

I always had some. To fill in the cracks.

These days, I buy a turkey that weighs 23 pounds or more. Somewhere along the way I went from a chicken I thought was a turkey to a turkey I have to lift with my legs. The size is intentional. We make a week out of it. I like to think the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag would be pleased.

First there’s Thanksgiving dinner all over again. And again. Then turkey sandwiches.Then you stand at the refrigerator eating cold turkey with your fingers while you decide what to have for lunch. By the end of the week, there’s soup.

That’s when Thanksgiving is officially over. It’s a moment of mourning. Unless there’s still some pumpkin pie. Or pumpkin coffee cake. Or cranberry upside-down cake. Deborah likes pecan pie. Just like my dad.

At our house, I do the cooking and baking. And I’m pretty darn good at it, if I do say so myself. For the past several years, our daughter has been in the kitchen with me. She’s my little chef. We bake the night before. Flour all over the counter. Now that she’s moved out, she stays overnight so she can get up with me at oh-dark-thirty.

You have to know our daughter to appreciate this. She considers ten in the morning an acceptable time to discuss whether it’s time to get up.

By the time the sun rises, there’s stuffing everywhere and our eyes are watering from the onions. And that smell. It gets into every room in the house and lingers for days. It’s glorious.

One summer we asked ourselves, "Hey, we love turkey. Why do we only have it once a year?"

So we put one in the oven. Pretty soon the whole house smelled like Thanksgiving. We looked at each other. This wasn’t right. We felt like we were cheating on somebody.

Come November, though, I love those few hours in the kitchen with my daughter. The rest of the house is still asleep. It’s just the two of us. For a little while I have my daughter all to myself. Getting a head start on the stuffing before everybody comes looking for a spoon to dip in it.

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Stuffed with gratitude

Speaking of which, I do love stuffing. Always have. I’ll fight over it. I don’t care how old you are, 50 or 5. It’s mine.

I also love pumpkin pie. But only in November. I admit to doing a little math when somebody asks for a second piece.

We like inviting folks over in the evening for dessert. I’m generous with the coffee. But don’t look for that turkey. By the time you get here, it’ll be put away. Out of sight.

There is one person I’d happily give the last of the stuffing to. Our son has missed the last three Thanksgivings at home because his college football team made the national playoffs. Now he’s coaching and graduates this year. This makes four in a row. I’m happy for him. I know how hard he has worked to be part of football that late in the season. I’ll be happier when he’s home.

I’m looking forward to the Thanksgiving when he walks into the kitchen and takes a bite of something before asking if it’s OK. He’s just like me. I’ll tell him to get a fork.

He knows he’s welcome to anything he wants. Even the stuffing.

When we sit at the table, I think of that old Rockwell painting. We hold hands. We say grace. Then we go around the table and say what we’re thankful for. My list is long.

These are at the top.

I’m thankful for …

Jesus Christ and His birthday that we’ll celebrate in another month. Deborah, my best friend, whom I got to marry. Our wonderful, healthy kids. That we were born in America. The mornings in the kitchen with our daughter. Watching football with our son, tryptophan coma or not. The years at Uncle Roger’s.

Then we dig in.

And I think about my mom, who could make Thanksgiving wonderful with what she had. I don’t remember little chickens. I remember a turkey. And the best rolls on the planet. We had plenty.

Thanks, Mom. God is good. All the time.