On Tuesday, conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt joined a growing chorus of Republicans urging President Trump and the rest of the party to embrace an amnesty deal. Hewitt claims Trump could secure a powerful legacy by pardoning a defined class of illegal immigrants, reopening the debate over Ronald Reagan’s 1986 amnesty.

After a devastating midterm loss, many establishment figures have taken the opportunity to identify immigration enforcement as the cause. The assertion is ludicrous. Immigration has always been the president’s trademark issue and the one that most energizes his base. Republicans are pushing for the final betrayal of their voters, but more concerningly, they are also pushing a policy that will doom the United States.

They use euphemisms — ‘dignity,’ ‘a path forward,’ ‘forgiveness’ — but it is amnesty rebranded.

When Donald Trump entered the Republican primary leading up to 2016, he offended the establishment at every level. He was a reality television star: crude, brash, and willing to insult opponents. But the vulgar exterior was not the real problem.

Trump was out of step with the GOP establishment on two critical issues: foreign wars and immigration. Mass immigration and constant foreign intervention are the twin pillars of profit and power that hold the American Empire aloft, so while the GOP paid lip service to border security, the tacit agreement was to never really address the issue.

Trump’s refusal to accept orthodoxy on both immigration and war allowed him to crush a crowded field, win the presidency, and secure a second term against all odds. The president cited the avoidance of war and his success at the border as the highlights of his work. The real estate mogul touted himself as the president of peace and pressed ahead with immigration enforcement in his second term. Instead of simply promising to close the border, Trump was now promising mass deportations. This was the kind of rhetoric that was considered fringe and dangerous in the GOP just a decade ago.

When Trump launched the war in Iran, his voters were stunned. The president and his surrogates, including JD Vance, Stephen Miller, and even Donald Trump Jr., had been explicit about the fact that the administration would never go to war with Iran. Trump had executed a brief and successful bombing run on Iran previously along with a lightning-fast strike in Venezuela, and many hoped the same would be true of this conflict.

But as the weeks stretched into months, it became clear that Trump had simply abandoned his previous promises and engaged America in another Middle East conflict. There was no clear mission, no real objective, and no plan to exit the region. Little effort had been made to sell the war to the people, and anyone with a brain was warning that the conflict would poison the midterms and doom the rest of Trump’s domestic agenda.

RELATED: Trump promised mass deportations. Now he sounds like a Biden mouthpiece.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

The inevitable results of betraying a core promise came to pass and the GOP suffered one of the worst midterm losses in American history as their demoralized voters stayed home. For months, conservative commentators saw signs that the elections were going badly, but some insisted the war would not be a deciding factor.

The war and its economic impact were cited as reasons Democrats turned out and Republicans stayed home, but conservative commentators who supported the war lied to their audiences. If the president was going to continue the war in defiance of American voters, some other reason for the loss would need to be found.

Establishment Republicans had hated Trump for his immigration policies from the beginning and that had not changed in 2026. The president’s popularity with the base meant that politicians and pundits had to praise Trump and mimic some of his language, but they had not changed their position. The GOP may have been willing to sacrifice the midterms for the war, but they obviously could not admit that betrayal to the voters, so a new scapegoat had to be found. Others floated tariffs as an explanation, but establishment Republicans ultimately blamed immigration. They had always despised immigration enforcement anyway, why not kill two birds with one stone?

Trump seemed to signal the shift himself as he floated the possibility of an amnesty deal with Democrats. The president has spoken in these terms before and many hoped it was simply his tendency to be loose with rhetoric manifesting itself again, but then Trump repeated the idea in a “60 Minutes” interview. The real estate tycoon called his deportation policy too tough, blamed it for Republican losses, and discussed a deal with Democrats that could grant legal status to some untold number of illegal immigrants.

This is ridiculous because exit polling showed that Republicans retained an advantage among voters who prioritized immigration. Many have pointed to the appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff as the true signal of the president’s intentions, but Trump has repeated this statement multiple times since.

RELATED: Young men asked for a future. The GOP offered a lecture.

Blaze Media Illustration

Many Republicans took these statements as a signal that amnesty was back on the table. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has entertained permanent status for DACA recipients while insisting that he opposes amnesty. House Republicans are also pushing immigration legislation that would grant legal status.

Now Hugh Hewitt, one of the most popular conservative pundits for decades, is waxing poetic about the wonders of amnesty at Fox News. They use euphemisms — dignity, a path forward, forgiveness — but it is amnesty rebranded.

If President Trump and the Republicans make an amnesty deal, it will be the final and total betrayal of the conservative movement. Not only would it be the destruction of trust between the party and its base, but it would doom the party and the country.

California used to be a solidly Republican state. Ronald Reagan granted amnesty in 1986, and no Republican has won the state in a presidential election since 1988. A betrayal on amnesty would make elections unwinnable for the GOP going forward, not just because they would have zero credibility with their voters, but because new immigrants will permanently shift the demographics, and therefore the politics, of the country forever.