Activists with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have now targeted Radio City Music Hall and the "Christmas Spectacular" show in New York City — and they have videos to prove it.

One video shows a woman running onto the stage with a sign and yelling in front of the Rockettes before two security guards surround her and force her off the stage.

'The camels, sheep, and donkeys exploited for the show’s shameful live Nativity scene were offstage during the disruption.'

Another video shows a man being dragged out of his seat by a security guard as he yells. He is then dragged away by several guards.

PETA said in a press release that the incidents took place on Tuesday and involved three of their protesters.

"The camels, sheep, and donkeys exploited for the show’s shameful live Nativity scene were offstage during the disruption," the group stated.

The protesters chanted, "Radio City! Drop animal acts NOW!" and bore signs reading, "Radio City: End Animal Acts Now!" according to PETA.

The organization said it objects to the show subjecting live sheep, camels, and donkeys to "stressful transport, prolonged confinement, and all the chaos" of the performance. They claimed that they offered to provide a "beautifully crafted life-size" camel puppet to the show's choreographer to replace the live animals.

"Unlike the Rockettes, the camels, sheep, and donkeys exploited for the Christmas Spectacular didn’t sign up for bright lights, roaring crowds, and the chaos of the stage, which can be confusing and downright terrifying for them,” said PETA President Tracy Reiman.

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“PETA is calling on Radio City Music Hall to listen to the growing chorus demanding that it stop exploiting animals as living set pieces and let talented human performers or clever stagecraft steal the show.”

The organization released videos of the interruptions at its website.

The Madison Square Garden Entertainment group excoriated the interruption in a statement through a spokesperson.

"PETA deliberately attempted to disrupt today’s performance, endangering our performers and interfering with the experience of our guests," the spokesperson stated, according to PIX11. "We have zero tolerance for this behavior and will pursue all available legal action against anyone who engages in such conduct."

PETA was widely ridiculed in 2024 when it called on women to withhold sex from "meat-eating husbands and boyfriends" to force them to become vegan.

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