PETA is brutalized online for comparing Thanksgiving dinner to sexual assault

In what is becoming an annual event, meat-eaters and others excoriated the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals over its bizarre ad trying to persuade Americans against serving meat for Thanksgiving dinner.

'Why are they accusing normal people of being bird molesters?'

This year's installment included a sexualized cartoon message that appeared to compare stuffing a turkey to lascivious private activities.

"Let's open up those legs!" said a nefarious-looking father figure while holding the turkey.

"And stuff it ... all the way!" responded a mother figure with her hand inside the turkey.

Behind them, mixed-race children replied, "Gross!" and "EW!"

"When you say it out loud, it’s clear this ‘norm’ isn’t normal," the group added. "If stuffing a turkey feels wrong, that's because it is."

The cartoon was widely mocked online.

“We have a biracial couple sexually assault a turkey in front of the children and family dog," read a very popular reply.

"Peta is disgusting. Why are they accusing normal people of being bird molesters?" read another response.

"It's nice that PETA's social media accounts are run by weirdos who think people f*** turkeys before Thanksgiving," said another detractor.

"Gotta appreciate PETA's commitment to racial equity and inclusion whilst accusing us all of being turkey rapists," said another critic.

Others noted that by making the family inclusive, PETA accidentally cast aspersions on diverse families.

"PETA the first company to portray a mixed race couple as bad people," read one popular response.

"Big shout to PETA for being the first company since Jim Crow to portray a mixed race couple as the bad guys," said another account.

In previous years, the group was similarly ridiculed for posting a cartoon showing a turkey stuffing a human being. And for Easter, the group asked first lady Jill Biden to remove real eggs from the traditional White House Easter egg roll.

Despite PETA's best efforts, about 46 million turkeys are devoured each year on Thanksgiving by Americans.

