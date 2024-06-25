PETA calls on people to 'stop having sex with meat-eating men' after study shows vegan gap: 'Please, don't give a f***'

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has announced a campaign to persuade people to stop having sex with meat-eating men after a study found a large gender gap in vegan diets.

A spokesperson for PETA released a statement explaining the campaign.

'PETA urges lovers everywhere to ditch deadly meat.'



"Because men apparently don’t give a f*** about the planet, as a new study shows that males contribute significantly more to the climate catastrophe than females through their higher consumption of meat, PETA is asking people to stop giving a f***—literally—by withholding sex from their meat-eating husbands and boyfriends until they go vegan," the statement read.

The release said that PETA is organizing a national ad campaign in hopes that the withholding of romantic favors will force more men to choose vegan diets over meat.

The new study found that among societies where men and women were given more freedom to chose their diets, men were far more likely to choose meat diets than vegan ones while women were more open to choosing to go vegan.

“Animal agriculture is a killer, spewing methane that’s destroying the planet, hardening humans’ arteries with cholesterol, and sending billions of animals to their deaths,” said Ingrid Newkirk, the president of PETA.

“PETA urges lovers everywhere to ditch deadly meat and reach for vibrant vegan foods instead," she added.

The organization has orchestrated many campaigns in an attempt to grab headlines and persuade people to stop eating meat. In 2023, it declared the third installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise as the "best animal rights" movie of the year because of the film's sympathetic portrayal of animal experimentation. The group also garnered attention after it criticized comedian Pete Davidson, and he lambasted them with an expletive-laden rant.

"Why don’t you do your research before you f***ing create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired [expletive]!” he said in a voicemail message to the group. “F*** you and suck my d***!"

Despite those imaginative efforts, meat consumption has increased significantly in the U.S. according to the USDA. The average American devoured 167.2 pounds of meat annually in 1962, while consumers ate about 227 pounds of meat annually in 2022, an increase of 35% over 60 years.

The study cited by PETA found only three countries that were an exception to its conclusion: China, India, and Indonesia.

