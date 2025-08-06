Monster who torched dog gets no bail, no jail, no justice

On July 24 in Queens, New York, a man dragged a pit bull onto a public street, doused the body in a flammable liquid, and lit it on fire. Surveillance footage captured every second. The man responsible later admitted to kicking the dog to death before torching the body.

His face is on video. His confession is in writing. And yet under New York’s laws, this act of pure evil was not bail-eligible. He was released — without bail.

This isn’t just a failure of justice. It’s a moral collapse.

As a state legislator and lifelong animal advocate, I’ve seen how animal cruelty is often the first step toward something far worse. The link is well established: Those who torture animals frequently go on to harm children, women, and other vulnerable people — for example, Jeffrey Dahmer. If we ignore the signs, we’re not just failing animals — we’re endangering our communities.

In Florida, I championed Dexter’s Law with State Rep. Linda Chaney (R), which increases penalties for the worst cases of animal cruelty and creates a public animal abuser registry — so abusers can’t hide. But laws like Dexter’s should not stop at state lines.

We need federal action

We need national sentencing standards for extreme animal abuse. We need a nationwide registry. And we need to ensure that those who commit such crimes stay behind bars — not walk free hours later.

This wasn’t just an attack on an innocent dog. It was an attack on the values we hold dear as Americans: compassion, accountability, and justice.

This horrific act should ignite something in us — not just outrage, but action. We must demand stronger laws, and we must speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

This dog had no voice. But we do. Let’s use it — before the next victim is a child. May God bless the innocent, and may he give us the courage to protect them.