The state of the global Christian community got some bad news just ahead of Thanksgiving this year.

According to new research released last week, Christianity will no longer be the predominant faith on Earth by 2035.

The Muslim population will likely increase by 80% from 2020 to 2070, while the Christian population will only increase by 30%.

The analysis from the Future of World Religions looked at birth rates, immigration patterns, and other factors to determine that Islam will surpass Christianity in just a decade.

The study estimated that the total population of Christians stood at 2.27 billion in 2020, while the Muslim population topped 2.02 billion in the same year.

But by 2035, the increase in the Muslim population will overtake the Christian population.

If the global trend continues, the Muslim population will far surpass Christians by 2070, when Muslims are expected to reach 3.64 billion to only 2.96 billion Christians.

That sobering fact might be worth considering during your prayers at the Thanksgiving table. The study projects that the Muslim population will likely increase by 80% from 2020 to 2070, while the Christian population will only increase by 30% over the same 50-year period.

The largest Christian community is in sub-Saharan Africa, which has already surpassed North America and Europe as the region with the largest Christian community, according to the study.

Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, who co-led the project, preempted a possible interpretation of the demographic projections.

"One misconception people might have is, if Muslims are the largest, it comes at the expense of Christians," Hackett said.

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"But 74% of Muslim population growth will happen in countries that are already Muslim-majority. And most Christian growth is in places where there are already Christian majorities," he added.

The project was an effort by the Pew Research Center and Poland’s Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion.

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