Moms have their own day on the calendar, but we are not all guaranteed to meet the next. I would be remiss, therefore, if I did not seize upon this day of thanksgiving and the space here afforded me to recognize and give thanks for my own mother, Laura MacKinnon.

Innumerable things could be written about Mom — that wise, fun, and faithful woman born on Manitoba's barren and subarctic edge; raised first among ice and Eskimo, then in cities on the great lake; self-made in partnership with my father; and rooted now in a Christian fortress atop a hill whose faces she has painted, walls she has mended, and gardens she has cultivated.

Besides raising three successful kids as well as yours truly, Mom — or Nana as her grandchildren call her — has left it all on the field, giving tirelessly to her church, classrooms, and family; spreading the gospel to anyone with ears to hear; and dancing to Irish folk songs and outlaw country whatever the occasion.

Mom, who homeschooled one of my brothers and me, has always been an incredible teacher. She is, however, presently providing us with some of the most crucial lessons yet.

Not long after discovering the hard way that certain vaccines are neither safe nor effective, she was informed that her days were numbered. The prognosis was crushing to virtually all but Mom, whose unshakable faith in our Lord buoyed the broken hearts in her midst.

By continuing to exemplify both the heavenly and the theological virtues, she has transformed a dark time for the MacKinnon clan into a time of heightened love and cheer and put on a master class for an Epicurean society in how to rightly confront inarticulable pain and the specter of death.

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Apparently cribbing from basketball great John Wooden, my old football coach told me that "the way you practice is the way you play." Mom has demonstrated that this true on and off the gridiron.

Although the cancer took us all by surprise, Mom practiced for such an eventuality.

Since the time she brought me into this world, I've known her to keep an eye on the eternal prize; never lie to herself or others; always live authentically; and never half-measure anything.

I reckon for anyone who has instead spent a lifetime shoe-gazing, half-committed, half-realized, and pretending to be somebody else, a terminal diagnosis would be terrifying. Trust me: It makes a world of difference for everyone involved when you've given it your all and don't have to catch up on lost time.

As for the time given, it is in short supply for all of us, and death will come like a thief in the night. God willing, when he does, we'll meet again.

In the meantime, I thank God for blessing my father, my siblings, and me with Mom and for providing us with an exemplar of how we should conduct ourselves in the time that remains.