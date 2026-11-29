Kim Bo-bin learned to pray with her eyes open.

When she wanted to sing a hymn, she silently moved her lips. Even clapping along was dangerous: She used just two fingers.

Kim pretended not to know what a cross signified, telling her interrogator that she'd seen the symbol on hospitals.

The 44-year-old North Korean defector, who now lives in South Korea, shared her story with the BBC in conjunction with a recent report on religious persecution by the British human rights organization Korea Future. The report draws on 570 interviews with North Korean escapees conducted over five years. Most of those interviewed said they had experienced or witnessed anti-Christian persecution.

North Korea ranks first on Christian advocacy group Open Doors' 2026 World Watch List, an annual ranking of the countries where Christians face the most severe persecution. It has held that distinction almost every year since 2002.

An education in hatred

According to the U.S. State Department's 2022 report on religious freedom, North Korean children learn about the supposed evils of religion as early as kindergarten.

Defectors recalled school textbooks accusing Christian missionaries of murder, rape, and harvesting human organs. One described comic books depicting Christians enticing children into churches to drain their blood.

The indoctrination continues into adulthood, when citizens attend mandatory meetings to study the teachings of the Kim dynasty. Authorities also instruct citizens on how to identify Christian activity.

Christian parents sometimes have to conceal their faith even from their own children. Open Doors has reported that schoolchildren are encouraged to tell their teachers about signs of religious belief at home.

Authorities reportedly keep records of families' religious beliefs, jeopardizing the educational and employment prospects of Christians' children and grandchildren.

Getting caught with a Bible can have consequences for the entire family. In one case documented by Korea Future, a family arrested in 2009 for its religious activities and possession of a Bible received life sentences in political prison camps. Among those sentenced was a 2-year-old child.

The 'Jerusalem of the East'

A little over a century ago, Pyongyang was known as the "Jerusalem of the East." Christianity flourished there, and even North Korea's founding dictator, Kim Il Sung, grew up in a devout Christian household. His father was a Christian teacher; his mother evangelized among women in neighboring villages.

Today, the regime regards Christianity as a threat to the cult of personality surrounding three generations of the Kim family.

"The North Korean leader's authority is god-like," Kang Dong-wan, a professor at South Korea's Dong-a University, told the BBC. "So they cannot allow gods whose authority is above him."

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Finding Christ in China

For some North Koreans, their first encounter with Christianity comes when they cross the border into China in search of food or work.

Christian Aid Mission, which supports missionary work among North Korean refugees, describes a particularly vulnerable population: women who have been trafficked into China and sold as wives.

Kim Bo-bin was one of them.

She was 22 when what she thought was an offer of employment in China resulted in a forced marriage. After the birth of her daughter, she went to collect a free baby carriage at a building with a cross on it. There she met a Christian missionary.

When Chinese authorities sent her back to North Korea in 2007, the secret police wanted to know whether she had ever worn a cross around her neck.

Kim pretended not to know what a cross signified, telling her interrogator that she'd seen the symbol on hospitals.

She says she endured 23 days of beatings and received a three-year sentence of hard labor.

Another Christian, Lee Young-joo, whom Kim met in prison, also recalled praying without shutting her eyes. The guards knew to look for that.

"Are you praying?" they would shout whenever they caught an inmate with her eyes closed.

Nevertheless, Lee and other Christian prisoners sometimes managed to pray together, holding hands and whispering Bible verses from memory.

Behind thick walls

Nobody knows exactly how many Christians remain in North Korea. Open Doors puts the number at approximately 400,000. The country's isolation makes it difficult to establish how many are imprisoned for their beliefs or how extensive its network of underground churches is.

Both Kim and Lee continued to practice Christianity after serving their prison sentences.

Kim even managed to convert her younger sister and other relatives. Her aunt's house had walls thick enough that the neighbors couldn't hear her teaching her family hymns.

Lee eventually resolved to escape North Korea again and reunite with her daughter in China. When her mother protested, Lee told her that the family could all live together again one day.

Her mother asked where.

"In heaven," Lee replied.

Both women eventually made it to South Korea. Lee now attends a small church in Seoul with other North Korean escapees. Her mother died in North Korea some years after Lee's escape.

Kim prays throughout the day, no longer in silence.

On Sundays, the woman who once had to mouth the words to hymns is the loudest singer in her church.