I was a little kid when an underdog movie called "Rocky" was released 50 years ago, right around Thanksgiving.

My mom and dad hailed from Philadelphia, where the film is set, but we lived 3,000 miles away in Northern California when it first hit the silver screen.

Despite the downtrodden state of their lives, Rocky and Adrian manage to lift each other up — and soon they're inwardly and outwardly transformed.

Naturally, given their Philly roots, my parents were excited to take me to the local theater to watch "Rocky." But I didn't share their sense of anticipation.

The year before, I relentlessly pestered them, like every other tyke at the time, to take me to see another movie that would make waves, so to speak, called "Jaws" — but I was completely indifferent about "Rocky."

It seemed like a movie for grown-ups, and not even the boxing angle moved this young sports fan. But I obediently tagged along with low expectations.

Once the lights in the theater dimmed, giant white capital letters spelling "ROCKY" moved across the black screen from right to left, while an orchestra blasted a version of the movie's rousing musical theme. My senses were ignited, and I settled in my seat.

Cut to a dim, dank, loud, smoke-filled gymnasium that apparently used to be a church — the Resurrection Athletic Club, complete with a painting of Jesus above the ring — and lower down, Rocky is trading punches with Spider Rico. The date displayed onscreen is November 25, 1975, just two days before Thanksgiving.

The club bout is quite the step below those I was used to seeing on TV. Everything is gritty and nasty. Rocky knocks out his opponent with a barrage of blows — many of them well after Spider Rico is flat on his back — all brought about after Rocky receives a brutal head-butt.

After the bell rings, Rocky secures a male spectator's half-smoked cigarette, while a female crowd member yells at the bloody protagonist that he's a "bum." Rocky wins the princely sum of just over $40 for his K.O. And yet, in the dressing room, a now-awake Spider Rico tells the Italian Stallion that "you really got lucky tonight."

Rocky is a down-and-out guy and down on his luck — and it seems as though he gets nothing but disrespect and insults. His soon-to-be trainer Mickey calls him a "tomato" after Rocky's longtime gym locker is taken away. The driver for Rocky's loan shark boss asks him if he got the "license number ... of the truck that run over your face." A young girl Rocky protectively walks home late at night yells at him from her doorstep: "Screw you, Creepo!"

But Thanksgiving Day arrives, and Rocky's only friend, Paulie, convinces him to ask his shy sister Adrian on a date — and from then on, everything seems to go right for the protagonist.

Rocky and Adrian immediately fall in love — and the next day, out of nowhere, Rocky is asked to fight Apollo Creed for the world heavyweight championship.

In one of the film's most poignant sequences, Mickey trudges up the stairs to Rocky's ramshackle apartment, hat in hand, asking if he can train and manage Rocky for the fight. Mickey — who has been "sticking it" to Rocky for years — now wants a favor and pours it on thick, complimenting Rocky in an embarrassingly transparent change of heart. But Rocky is wise to it and smartly shoots back, "But I ain't got no locker, do I, Mick?" Rocky rejects Mickey's offer, the tearful old man departs — and then Rocky soon is bellowing in his empty apartment, letting out his anger in a massive catharsis before soon chasing down Mickey on the street, putting his arm around him, shaking his hand, and accepting him.

"Rocky" isn't a Thanksgiving movie just because of its release date and the fact that it takes place during the holiday. "Rocky" is about love, redemption, forgiveness, and counting the blessings right under your nose even amid rough times and brokenness.

Rock and Adrian find each other before Creed offers him the chance at the title. He's "dumb," and she's "shy" — and together they're "a real sharp couple of coconuts." Despite the downtrodden state of their lives, Rocky and Adrian manage to lift each other up — and soon they're inwardly and outwardly transformed.

Mickey's life is changed when Rocky accepts his offer to manage and train him, and Rocky for sure couldn't have waged such a furious battle with Creed without Mickey's wisdom and guidance.

In maybe the movie's most powerful scene, Paulie lets out his own anger at Rocky and Adrian one night in his home, bashing objects with a baseball bat, and accusing Rocky of not helping him and telling Adrian, "You owe me!" But Adrian — maybe for the first time ever — stands up for herself and lets Paulie have it while grabbing him by his collar: "What do I owe you, Paulie? What do I owe ya? I treat you good! I cook for you! I clean for you! I pick up your dirty clothes! I take care of ya, Paulie! I don't owe you nothin'! And you made me feel like a loser! I'm not a loser!"

With that, Paulie withers into a stunning, tearful whine; his own brokenness is on full display, while Adrian has matured well past him. Still, we later see glimpses of Paulie's love for his sister, as he pulls up a rope to help her sneak into the ring after the championship fight while a cop is preventing him from entering.

As we all know, Rocky is lifted up by others — and he's starting to believe in himself and "getting strong now."

And even though he comes to the realization the night before the fight that he can't beat Creed, he accepts the notion that he still can do something no other fighter has done — "go the distance" with the champ and remain standing when that final bell rings.

Which is, against all odds, exactly what happens.

I didn't quite understand at my age that Rocky losing the split-decision championship bout wasn't important, but that he went well above and beyond what anyone thought possible was the real gift — and something for which he could be forever thankful.

Naturally, I became a "Rocky" fan for life. I immediately got the original score on vinyl and recorded it on cassette and then dressed in my sweats, popped the cassette into one of those old-timey rectangular cassette players, put my dog on a leash, and went jogging around the neighborhood while listening to "Gonna Fly Now." (Didn't every kid do that?)

So, yes, "Rocky" is most definitely a Thanksgiving movie. And I'm certainly thankful to this day for it: how Sylvester Stallone's creation — particularly his writing — continues to inspire me, how the movie demonstrates the power of not giving up, of courage, of truth-telling, and how art and storytelling can illustrate love, redemption, forgiveness, and counting our blessings even when it may seem like life is counting us out.

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