It’s no secret that AI-related vulnerabilities and cyberattacks are on the rise. In fact, they’re up by 142% since last year, beating the reported CVE record with one more month of 2026 left to go. Unfortunately, things aren’t going to get better any time soon, as both Google and the FBI issue dire warnings about the new normal of cybersecurity.

On the same day that the Optimizely cyberattack unfolded, the Google Threat Intelligence Group issued a threat report highlighting the increased cyberattacks spurred by agentic AI.

Hackers have an army of agents that can execute attacks on a target with relentless speed and efficiency.

In the report, Google noted that AI agents were making it easier for bad actors to execute attacks, both with autonomous workflows and by identifying fixes in security patches to compromise unpatched software. They wrote:

Threat actors are increasingly leveraging LLMs and agentic frameworks to fully automate the reverse engineering of patches via differential analysis, allowing them to rapidly weaponize n-day vulnerabilities and scale exploitation pipelines against internet-facing servers without human intervention.

Google noted that hackers are turning to specialized open-source agents — like ARTEX, CAIRN, and PentAGI — designed to test for cybersecurity threats and weaponizing them to initiate the kinds of attacks that these platforms are intended to mitigate.

Not only do these agentic cyber threats make hackers faster at finding and exploiting attack vectors, but AI can also work all around the clock, even as the hackers or their targets sleep at night. In fact, Google claims that some agents run with little human oversight at all. You only have to ask OpenAI and Anthropic how dangerous that can be when their own unsupervised agents hacked into third-party websites during training tests gone wrong.

Ultimately, hackers have an army of agents that can execute attacks on a target with relentless speed and efficiency.

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The FBI also noted the increase in agentic AI attacks, specifically calling out the ConnectWise incident from October. The post shared on the FBI Dallas X account read:

The FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants.

The good news is that the tech giants aren’t taking this lying down.

Earlier this year, Google debuted an AI threat defense platform that can help organizations scan for, identify, and resolve threats brought on by agentic cyberattacks.

A month before that, Anthropic launched Project Glasswing, built around Claude Mythos that reportedly “found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities” during its early preview stage. Anthropic listed several early partners for the platform, including JPMorgan Chase, which ironically suffered a cyberattack in mid-November, though there is currently no confirmation that AI or agents were involved.

OpenAI launched Daybreak, designed to conduct vulnerability tests and research.

Agentic cyberattacks aren’t likely to go away any time soon. In fact, as frontier models — and, by extension, their free open-source cousins — advance, we’re likely to see even more attacks in the future.

As always, follow our safety guide to protect yourself and your devices. There isn’t much more you can do as Big Tech and bad actors wage digital war over the future of the internet.

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