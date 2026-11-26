Although Thanksgiving is a time for gathering and gratitude, for many families, it doesn’t come without its complications. One of the biggest issues families face today when it comes to holidays is navigating how to be around others who hold different political opinions.

Add to that Thanksgiving’s unique divisiveness, as it brings up conflicting feelings regarding America’s founding, and it becomes even more complicated.

“Thanksgiving is the American holiday that is supposed to force us quietly, maybe stubbornly, to confront the truth of who we are and where we've been,” says Glenn Beck.

“Thanksgiving started with a small band of people that had every reason under the sun to curse the circumstances that they had found themselves in, and they chose to give thanks instead,” he continues, recounting the Pilgrims’ deadly voyage to America, the brutal winter that further cut their already reduced numbers, and the hardship of learning to cultivate foreign terrain.

“Gratitude in the face of hardship,” Glenn argues, is “the real meaning of Thanksgiving.”

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Regardless of how someone votes or how people feel about the origins of the nation, this simple message is something that can unite everyone around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

“All of us have faced hardships,” says Glenn.

“Get your family together. If your family has been through hardship because you're split on whatever it is, stop all of that nonsense. Stop it,” he urges. “Just say, ‘Hey, we've had hard times, all of us. We just want to get together and thank God that we're all still together.’”

Thanksgiving, Glenn says, is a day that “calls us back to something older than politics, deeper than division.”

“[It’s] the idea that we are not held together by force, not by the government, not by the screens in our pockets. … Our lives and our liberties, they come from God,” he says. “That’s what brings us together — not kings, not presidents, not parties, but our shared rights and the humility to be able to say, ‘My gosh, what a miracle that is.’”

In today’s age, Glenn says, “the family gathered around the table” may be the closest we get to that kind of shared humility, but “even that is only the doorway.”

“If we stop at the family around the table, we miss the whole point. Thanksgiving is the quiet confession that we are dependent on something much greater than ourselves, that America's strength begins not with the clenched fist, but the open hand lifted in gratitude,” he says.

He encourages his listeners to spend Thanksgiving not focused on the food, the football games, or even special traditions.

“This is ancient,” he says. “This is a simple act of people pausing just for a moment to say, ‘Man, out of this whole year and all of the things that have happened, we have survived. Thank you, God.’”

In the next part of the video, Glenn shares a heartwarming conversation with StoryCorps founder Dave Isay about an unforgettable story of gratitude: a grieving boy, the teacher who comforted him, and the letter he wrote to her more than five decades later. To hear it, check out the video above.

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