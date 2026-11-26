Like many kids in my generation, I was tested early for intelligence. Nobody ever told me my number, but it was obvious my performance, at the ripe old age of five, was off the charts. By first grade I was the kid in the back handed a stack of books to keep me busy after I’d blitzed through the classwork and sat there doodling, spacing out.

The atmosphere of importance and impressiveness I had seemed to throw off at first quickly dissipated. I had become some sort of liability — the one embarrassingly ill-fitting piece in a straightforward puzzle otherwise complete.

From seventh grade on, to be bad at math was to be, in the deepest sense, not super intelligent.

Fortunately for my sanity, a large part of the pre-K education I had received from my calm and artistic mother involved contemplative creativity. Artsiness — above-average humor, pop-culture fluency, in-demand posterboard skills — offered a reliable path into the kind of superficially normal classroom coexistence that most kids get by with as puberty inexorably approaches.

But as all roads lead to Rome, the fateful day finally arrived: the first day of pre-algebra class. At the dismaying and disorienting pace of dream logic, it dawned on me that something was somehow going wrong, perhaps catastrophically wrong.

Still, I was gifted and talented. I was saying no to drugs. I was designing a massive expansion set to “Clue” at home with my sister. With a wave of relief, I realized that, without too much difficulty, I could rationalize away the scary feeling that some fatal flaw in my makeup was about to be exposed.

It was not so easy to shake off the first D grade I received on a test — on anything — or the feeling of freefall that came with it. Middle school is a breeding ground for overdramatic reactions, but the cold chill that spread inside was more than a GATE kid’s naive shock at discovering he actually had to work at something. Over the years I managed well enough to fight my way to a steady B- in my math classes.

But the language of numbers, which the smartest students were expected to master not just with ease but a grateful at-homeness, felt to me forever alien. Math was suddenly the standard, the epitome of intelligence. From seventh grade on, to be bad at math was to be, in the deepest sense, not super intelligent.

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Math explained it all. Math was the comprehensive discipline, the highest level of abstraction, the master science, the greatest test and final justification of the mind. By the time I graduated high school, it was getting hard to escape these alienating and discouraging judgments without underperforming — and ultimately, well, intellectually slumming, which is what smart kids who tried to make it in the arts were increasingly seen to do.

And yes: there was a deep but guilty pleasure in doing things like maxing out foreign language classes in college to avoid tanking my GPA or turning down a full ride to a certain graduate school because stats was mandatory and quantitative research methods were required of a passing dissertation.

There were years when my apparently bottomless pile of manuscripts, poetry, and screenplays felt at best like a stupid and futile gesture of defiance against my own intellectual limitations. Some days my ever-growing catalog of original music, released and unreleased, seemed to glower like a Ghost of Christmas Future, bony finger jabbed accusatorily at a dark tomorrow in which the quants and scientists and engineers and computer people had buried my gifts, my talents, my reasons to go on, in a grave marked ZERO.

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But a funny thing happened, which was that my life in the arts began to produce diminishing returns in its own right. The cool, the charisma, the cachet — there was a hollowness to it all, an expanding one. Not because the creative life lacked for numeracy, but because it lacked for spirituality. And having done a tour or two forward deployed in the evangelical indie rock scene, I knew I had to go deeper. Beyond. Into, as it turned out, a church and a spiritual life as old as Christianity itself…

I air all this out because, in earnest since this summer, the staggering rise of AI has utterly devastated more and more brilliant intellects for whom mathematics is — or was — the universal church of the mind and the dwelling place of their soul. Even academics and scientists several steps removed from pure math are feeling despair or futility over the sort of living death that AI is bringing to the human being whose identity and worth is merely intellectual.

For my part, life has routed away from that untimely bereavement, toward an abiding gratitude to God for what felt for so long like a diminishing disability. But I do fear for those who hope to beat back technological disenchantment by worshiping numbers on the one hand or fantasies on the other, instead of turning, with great thanksgiving, to God Himself.