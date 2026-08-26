Trump-backed Sen. Graham wins South Carolina runoff

South Carolina voters decided to support the incumbent backed by President Donald Trump in the Republican Senate primary runoff election Tuesday.

After longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham died unexpectedly in July, the president enthusiastically supported Republican Gov. Henry McMaster appointing Graham's sister, Darline Graham, to finish out the term.

President Trump celebrated Graham's win on Truth Social.

On Tuesday, Sen. Darline Graham ran in the runoff against 73-year-old Rep. Ralph Norman, a real estate developer and congressman since 2017. With about 91% of expected votes counted, Graham comfortably defeated Norman, 52.4% to 47.6%.

President Trump celebrated Graham's win on Truth Social.

Polling showed that Norman and Graham were neck-and-neck going into the election despite Trump endorsing Graham.

Her campaign also hit a stumbling block when Graham was asked about a foreign policy point during a debate, and she admitted she was not knowledgeable about the subject.

"I'm not a polished politician," Graham said at the time. "National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise, but I do support the military."

She was ridiculed by her detractors but defended her comments in an appearance with Sean Hannity.

Sen. Graham will face Democrat Annie Andrews, a physician, in November

RELATED: Lindsey Graham's sister appointed to serve out the rest of his term in the Senate

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC spent more than $827,000 to support Graham in the runoff.

The president had praised Lindsey Graham greatly after his passing.

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!" Trump wrote in a post on social media. "He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!