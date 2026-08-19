Lindsey Graham's sister ridiculed over embarrassing admission: 'Not my thing'

Skepticism over whether the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) is qualified to keep his seat was greatly compounded on Tuesday by a troubling admission she made during a debate with Ralph Norman, the Republican congressman who is also running to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

Darline Graham, a former commissioner with the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, was appointed last month by Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to finish her brother's term. Lindsey Graham died unexpectedly on July 11.

'What are we doing here?'

Graham and Norman both advanced from the special GOP primary on Aug. 11 and are on the ballot in the primary runoff on Aug. 25.

Immediately after the candidates fielded some questions about the U.S.-Iran war and what to do about the apparent depletion of critical American munitions, debate moderator Greta Van Susteren asked Graham, "Are Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States?"

The Pentagon noted in its 2026 National Defense Strategy document that communist China's historic military buildup affects America's interests because "the Indo-Pacific will soon make up more than half of the global economy."

"The American people’s security, freedom, and prosperity are therefore directly linked to our ability to trade and engage from a position of strength in the Indo-Pacific," said the NSS document. "Were China — or anyone else, for that matter — to dominate this broad and crucial region, it would be able to effectively veto Americans’ access to the world’s economic center of gravity, with enduring implications for our nation’s economic prospects, including our ability to reindustrialize."

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As for Taiwan, the island nation sought by Beijing is a "semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse" that ranks among America's top-five merchandise trading partners.

After having Van Susteren repeat the question, Graham responded, "I'm just going to be honest here. I'm not, on national security — I'm not that informed on national security."

Graham paused for a moment, then added, "But I do support the military," then referenced her brother's and father's military service.

'This is not something you inherit.'

"I'm not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise," continued South Carolina's first female senator, "but I do support the military."

Norman didn't immediately make hay of Graham's admission but instead answered the moderator's original question, stating, "Taiwan is a definite ally, and we have a trading relationship with them that is beneficial to the United States, chips being one of them and others."

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Peter Zay/Anadolu/Getty Images

Norman further emphasized the need for America to deter China from taking over Taiwan, in part by sustaining Trump's "peace through strength" approach abroad.

While Norman didn't pounce on Graham's admission, others on the right did en masse.

Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, noted, "I’m sorry, but respectfully, even accounting for her being new to the job, this is embarrassing and inexcusable. China’s threat toward Taiwan is a bit of a big deal, especially — it would seem — for a member of the U.S. Senate."

BlazeTV host Steve Deace tweeted, "What are we doing here?"

"I did not think I had heard that right," wrote South Carolina state Sen. Matt Leber (R). "This admittance should be the end of this race."

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tweeted, "Lindsey Graham was well informed on the United States’ national security. Darline Graham admits she’s not. This is not something you inherit. And it’s critical in the U.S. Senate."

Graham faced far less ridicule over her suggestion during the debate that there were "50 million people in South Carolina."

President Donald Trump has endorsed Graham and is scheduled to attend a rally with her in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

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