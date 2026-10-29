Rafe Heydel-Mankoo warned in 2007 that England faced Europe’s ‘greatest identity crisis' — now the proof is everywhere

In 2007, British-Canadian historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo — whose parents immigrated to the U.K. in the 1960s — warned that the English were suffering the “greatest identity crisis” in all of Europe.

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas tells Heydel-Mankoo that the state of Britain today — with all its sectarian “demonstrations” — proves that he was “correct.”

“What did you see in 2007 that so many people failed to see?” he asks the New Culture Forum senior fellow.

“I saw obviously the beginning of identity politics, and of course, within the United Kingdom, we have the Scots, the Welsh, the Northern Irish, and the English. And it seemed as if when the Scots and the Welsh waved their flags, it was called progressive nationalism, but when the English did it, it was somehow racist,” says Heydel-Mankoo.

He notes the deep irony of this dynamic.

“England made the modern world with the Industrial Revolution, the creation of America, Canada, Australia, the English language, common law, parliamentary democracy — and yet, despite having given the world so much, it seemed to be the one nation that wasn't able to celebrate its identity,” he tells Freitas.

At the same time, Heydel-Mankoo explains, “multiculturalism” exploded.

“Everybody was supposed to celebrate the fact that they were from a Muslim community or they were African or they were trans or gay. Every identity possible could be celebrated apart from what should be the one overarching identity that unites all of those other identities, and that is your national identity,” he says.

“And since then, of course, we've had this long march through the institutions by the left. All of our institutions have been captured, and our institutions shape our worldview, and it's got to the point now where I say that Britain, England, but also the United Kingdom is now a postrevolutionary society,” he adds.

According to Heydel-Mankoo, this “long, quiet revolution” was “instigated by Tony Blair” — who served as prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007 and as leader of the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007.

“It's a 25-year project, and it's basically complete now,” he says.

“All of our institutions look the same; the buildings are the same, but the people that built those institutions bear no comparison to the people who run them today, who are cuckoos in the nest,” he continues, “and these are the people who are essentially promulgating the idea that Britain's past is evil, that Britain was born into the state of original sin, which is racism.”

With Britain’s history and ancestors vilified and its culture and institutions broken down, the left has ushered the nation into a “zero year,” says Heydel-Mankoo, allowing it to “create new foundational myths” — like “diversity built Britain.”

He calls this “absolute nonsense.”

“There’s never been a great immigrant population in Britain. The Saxons were the last people to arrive there in the year 600. We have a 2,000-year history,” he tells Freitas.

“When I was born, Britain was 97% white British. Today, it's only 74% white British. It's declined 13% in the space of just 20 years.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.