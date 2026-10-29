Female teacher accused of sexting student pleads guilty — plea deal comes with lifelong consequences

A former high school teacher in Kentucky accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a student pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges. The female teacher agreed to never teach again and to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Rachel Clement, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse with a position of authority or special trust and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Hendersonian.

'We believe the evidence fit those charges.'

As part of the plea deal Henderson Circuit Judge Karen Wilson accepted, Clement is permanently barred from teaching in the United States and must register as a sex offender for life, the Hendersonian reported.

Under the agreement, Clement must have no contact with her victim or his family, and she is banned from school district property.

WFIE-TV reported that Clement could be sentenced to three years in prison for each sexual abuse count and five years on the tampering charge.

Henderson County Commonwealth's Attorney Herb McKee Jr. is recommending that the sentences run concurrently but noted that the judge can impose consecutive sentences, according to the Hendersonian.

Clement is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2027.

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McKee said he met with the victim and his family, Henderson police detectives, and Henderson County Schools officials — all of whom agreed with the recommendations.

"We believe the evidence fit those charges," McKee said.

Before the plea deal was accepted, Clement was scheduled to stand trial on Friday.

The Hendersonian reported that Clement initially was charged with two counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited actions, first-degree sexual abuse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Clement initially pleaded not guilty during her arraignment.

Clement, who had been a teacher at Henderson County High School, was arrested in June.

The Hendersonian previously reported that McKee indicated that the sexual abuse charge involves the sexual messaging, and the tampering with physical evidence charge involves deleting or obscuring evidence.

The New York Post reported that Clement was immediately removed from the school after the accusations surfaced.

In June, school officials said Clement's contract would not be renewed, according to WFIE.

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