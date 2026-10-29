'She will not escape God's wrath': Nicki Minaj BURIES New York governor in online feud

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul managed to insult all supporters of President Donald Trump in her online feud with rapper Nicki Minaj.

Minaj fired off the first missive in a post calling the Democrat "evil" and promising that God would catch up to her eventually.

'Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God's wrath.'

"Kathy Hochul is an evil woman," Minaj wrote on social media Wednesday.

"The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them," she added. "Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God's wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance."

Hochul fired back when asked about the comments at a campaign stop in Albany.

"Maybe she ought to get outside and offline a little more. And stop going to Trump rallies because it's kind of poisoning your mind," the governor replied.

Bruce Blakeman, the Republican who is running to replace Hochul, pounced on the opportunity to criticize his competitor.

"Nicki, I've got the U-Haul ready. It's time to fire the worst governor in America," he responded.

The rapper went on to rip into Hochul for comments from 2024 where she claimed that black children in the Bronx didn't even know what the word "computer" meant, owing to racial inequality.

"HOW DARE YOU AS BLACK PEOPLE VOTE FOR THIS VILE WICKED CURSE OF A WOMAN? HOW DARE YOU AS CHRISTIANS?!" Minaj added.

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New York state has seen an avalanche of residents fleeing the high taxes and far-left government policies. It is second only to California for highest number of people fleeing to other states.

The governor has had to resort to begging wealthy people to move back in order to shore up the eroding tax base of the state.

Hochul is far ahead of Blakeman in the far-left state, according to the Blaze News Poll Watch.

New York Governor polls 2026: Hochul vs. Blakeman

pollwatch.theblaze.com

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